Doximity Dialer is Ranked #1 in the 2022 Best in KLAS report for Telehealth Video Conferencing Platform Doximity Dialer Also Receives Top Grades for Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, announced today that Doximity Dialer, its popular telehealth platform, has been named 2022 'Best in KLAS' in the Telehealth - Video Conferencing Platforms segment. The complete 2022 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report can be found here .

In addition to the #1 ranking, Dialer received top marks in culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value, earning "A" grades in each. The rankings underscore Dialer's ease-of-use, accessibility and widespread popularity among clinicians and patients nationwide.

"We're honored to help physicians, patients and health systems embrace virtual care," said Jeff Tangney, CEO of Doximity. "We appreciate KLAS's recognition as well as their constructive feedback. We're hard at work improving connection rates so patients get the care they need."

Doximity's HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform offers one-click voice and video visits, custom Caller ID, and doesn't require any additional setup for patients. Over 150 hospitals and health systems use Doximity Dialer Enterprise to avoid no-show visits and expand their reach.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on so­ftware, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients. For more information visit Doximity.com .

