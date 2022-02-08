Automation Anywhere Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™ Leading automation company recognized by its employees as a great place to work

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has been recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work®.

The prestigious award is based on what current employees have reported about their experience working at the company, which ranks as the world's top Cloud RPA platform. This year, 82% of Automation Anywhere employees reported that it's a great organization to work for, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"The pandemic has thrown incredible life challenges at our global workforce, and we've responded by implementing innovative programs that help balance work and life demands while fostering a collaborative culture," said Nancy Hauge, Chief Human Resource Officer at Automation Anywhere. "The impact of automation software at its core is human and our employee's unwavering dedication, resilience, and ability to innovate is what makes our company a great place to work."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Automation Anywhere is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

This prestigious award follows on the heels of being ranked among the top 100 US companies in Newsweek's 2021 Most Loved Workplaces annual survey.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the world's #1 cloud automation platform, delivering intelligent RPA solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes, for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



