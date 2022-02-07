TWO-TIME SUPER BOWL CHAMPION JAMES WASHINGTON MAKES THE JUMP

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JUMP Global Technology Advisors (GTA), an information technology procurement services company has announced that two-time Super Bowl champion James Washington has joined the company as Managing Director, Business Development. Washington, who holds a B.A. from UCLA and an M.S. from Azusa Pacific, played in the NFL with the LA Rams, Washington and Dallas, where he was part of two Super Bowl championship teams.

#37 James Washington of Dallas Cowboys plays against Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl. (PRNewswire)

He is currently the President of the NFL Alumni Association of Southern California, a Board member of the National NFL Alumni Association and President of Shelter 37, a non-profit organization in Southern California. JUMP CEO Aric Ackerman says, "James Washington's leadership background will help build our team for 2022 and beyond and we are excited to welcome him as a Partner in JUMP." Walter Thurmond III, Managing Director at JUMP played for Seattle in the NFL and is also a Super Bowl champion. "James is a winner who continues to deliver an impressive post-NFL career playbook and gives us next-level depth as we continue to grow our client portfolio."

In 2021, JUMP signed a development partnership with IronNet to identify organizations looking to modernize their cybersecurity approach. JUMP GTA and IronNet are bringing advanced threat detection and real-time sharing of attack intelligence to industry. IronNet's Collective Defense Community applies AI-based network detection and response through its IronDefense solution, along with an embedded expert system that rates and prioritizes alerts and integrated hunt services to detect new and unidentified cyberattack behaviors.

James will be participating in a charity golf event, sponsored by JUMP and NFL Alumni Association to benefit United Champions for Change and Shelter 37 on February 9th at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena, CA. For information or to sign up, visit https://info.jumpgta.com/uc4c-super-bowl-tournament

ABOUT JUMP GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY ADVISORS

JUMP Global Technology Advisors is an information technology procurement service that specializes in identifying, customizing and packaging premier digital and information technology solution services. JUMP's services include cybersecurity, telecommunications, connectivity, cloud services and next-generation technology.

ABOUT SHELTER 37

SHELTER 37, was founded by James Washington in 1993 as a not-for-profit public benefit corporation that provides highly effective life skills, job training and educational programs to foster youth in Southern California.

ABOUT NFL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

The National Football League Alumni Association is the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports.

