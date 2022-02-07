REZI Signs Deal for 70 Luxury Apartments at Archer House with Partners ZD Jasper & Century Group Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REZI , the pioneer of Occupancy-as-a-Service, has closed a five-year deal with respected developers, ZD Jasper and Century Group Development, for Archer House , the new luxury development in Jamaica, Queens. It was announced today by Thomas L. Smith, the company's new Chief Revenue Officer.

This deal contracts 70 apartments directly to REZI to manage all sales, marketing, and leasing activities. REZI will be providing their proprietary AI-powered service that enables landlords to lease their residential properties directly to REZI with guaranteed income. REZI then leases to qualified tenants faster than the market average, providing owners higher-than-average net effective rent.

To bring this project to market, REZI leveraged its suite of digital advertising and marketing tactics, including a robust marketing automation engine, 3D virtual tour, contactless tour technology, and professional videography to highlight this one-of-a-kind building.

"Archer House is an incredible asset and our partners at ZD Jasper and Century Group Development have been nothing short of outstanding," said Smith. "Over the past few years, we've built a robust marketing engine to showcase and lease precisely this type of building and we're excited to launch touring this week as New York's rental market roars back to life."

A brand-new luxury development, Archer House is a contemporary eight-story building in the heart of Jamaica, Queens with 2,500 square feet of common outdoor space and 1,000 square feet of interior amenities including a Fitness Center, Rooftop Lounge, Game Room, Laundry Room, and Amazon Package Hub.

"We are very proud of how Archer House turned out and thrilled that REZI is taking the lead on marketing and leasing for us, allowing us to leverage their AI-powered technology to its fullest potential," said Jennifer Wu, Director of Marketing & Sales. "The REZI Team has been a pleasure to work with and has made the onboarding/transition process as flexible as possible."

For renters interested in Archer House, or any apartment on REZI, the benefits go far beyond enhanced tour options. REZI's machine-learning-powered leasing platform empowers renters with completely online applications and instant approval decisions, followed up by digital leasing and payments — meaning renters could be signing a lease for Archer House before they've even left the building after their first tour.

About REZI

Founded in 2017, REZI leverages state-of-the-art leasing and financial technology to improve and optimize the renting experience for tenants and increase effective rental prices for property owners. REZI is a privately held company based in New York City.

About ZD Jasper

From conception to completion, ZD Jasper strives to bring forth sophisticated designs, stunning aesthetics, and the latest technology across all our projects. projects. ZD Jasper has a growing portfolio of mixed-use, residential, and commercial developments in New York. ZD Jasper is committed to adding value for their partners, clients, and community by leveraging their breadth of experience in all areas of development. ZD Jasper is proud to be an MWBE certified business."

About Century Group Development

Founded and headed by George Xu, Century Development Group is an integrated Real Estate Development Company. Since the late 1990s, Mr. Xu has been involved in the developments of residential, commercial, mixed-use, and hospitality projects primarily in the borough of Queens, New York. To date, George Xu has worked on over a million square feet of real estate developments, mixed-use developments including residential, hospitality, office, and retail. The total value of his completed projects is calculated to be over $237,000,000. The net worth of his current and developing projects is anticipated to be over $421,000,000. The total assets of his projects is over $658,000,000. The company has been playing an important role in the real estate market, particularly in Queens County, New York City. The mission is to create value for investors, partners as well as the neighborhood and community in which we serve. We believe in Quality, Value, and Integrity.

