Revolutionary Power Semiconductor Company, iDEAL Semiconductor, Selects 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for iDEAL Semiconductor, a power semiconductor company with a revolutionary improvement in energy conversion technology.

iDEAL Semiconductor's innovative technology has wide-ranging device applications where power efficiency matters, including emerging markets such as artificial intelligence, big data, electric vehicles and more. 5WPR has been tasked with executing the brand's media relations strategy, with a focus on introducing iDEAL Semiconductor to top-tier media before its power semiconductor launch.

"The semiconductor supply crisis thrust this little-known piece of hardware into the public consciousness as people felt the impact in their everyday lives from sky-rocketing rental car prices to electronics shortages. We're excited to be representing a true disruptor in iDEAL Semiconductor during this pivotal time for the industry," said 5WPR Corporate President Matthew Caiola.

Founded in 2016, Ideal Semiconductor represents a revolutionary improvement in energy conversion technology. Ideal Semiconductor has focused on developing the world's most energy efficient power semiconductors with near ideal performance. The company's SuperQ Technology is the result of years of research and development to enable unparalleled cost/performance for power components. The company's revolutionary technology enables longer life, greater efficiency and cooler operating temperatures for electronic systems spanning many critical applications including electric vehicles, renewable energy, data center servers and various vertical markets.

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas.

