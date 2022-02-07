Orro Expands Lineup With New Lighting-Only Switch

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the Orro Smart Living System, an intelligent, adaptive lighting and home control system, today announced its latest product, the Orro S switch. At $149 per switch (MSRP), Orro S provides the same human-centric, automatic lighting experience provided by the company's flagship touchscreen and voice-enabled Orro One switch, at a price that's even more accessible to any lighting project's budget. As a unified, smart living system in the form factor of a standard-sized light switch, Orro's revolutionary devices unlock new revenue opportunities for home builders and integrators via an easy-to-install, easy-to-sell format.

Orro S provides the same human-centric, automatic lighting experience provided by the company’s flagship touchscreen and voice-enabled Orro One switch, at a price that’s even more accessible to any lighting project’s budget. (PRNewswire)

"With the addition of Orro S, we believe we have the most versatile, intelligent lighting and whole home control system available, now for any home and budget," said Orro CEO Colin Billings. "Our company mission includes making homes more peaceful, happier and healthier places to live and work, through lighting that's in tune with our exact needs and natural rhythms. With Orro S, we're bringing this experience to more rooms and a wider range of projects."

As a sensor-enabled, intelligent dimmer, the Orro S provides all of the human-centric benefits that are synonymous with the Orro ecosystem and experience. By detecting motion, sound and light, the Orro S responds with the perfect amount of lighting right when you need it. At the same time, the system learns and adapts based on users' habits and preferences, reducing lighting usage by as much as 80%. The Orro S can be used standalone or in conjunction with Orro One, making the product a perfect match for anyone looking to benefit from Orro's Smart Living System without the added smart home control features.

Now in private beta, the Orro S will be available for the spring/summer home building season. The product can be previewed at the National Association of Home Builders' upcoming International Builders Show, in booth W5787.

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders and integrators, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system. Users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems. Visit: www.GetOrro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orro