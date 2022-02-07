95 ACRE LAND PARCEL FOR SALE IN FLORIDA REZONED FOR 380 HOMES

SEBRING, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMW Associates, LLC announces a 95-acre land parcel for sale in Sebring, Florida has been rezoned residential medium density which now allows for 380 homesites. With frontage on the highly visible U.S. Highway 27, the location is 80 miles south of Orlando and 80 miles southeast of Tampa.

The land offering includes six contiguous parcels with 3,000' of frontage along Josephine Creek and its southern boundary is adjacent to a natural ridge preserve in the Lake Josephine area of Sebring.

Well known for Sebring Raceway, the area features 113 lakes, 16 golf courses and two state parks. Highlands County is the most populous of this six-county Heartland area in Florida. Sebring Regional Airport serves corporate aircraft, as well as, freight, and features a 2,000-acre commerce park that includes a Foreign Trade Zone. Nearby is Avon Park Executive Airport.

The land is listed with COMPASS for $4,000,000, listing agent is Cindy Gorsica of Team JK. The land website is https://sebringfloridaland.com

