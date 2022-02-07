2022 Florida Animal Friend Grant Opportunities Announced

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Animal Friend , an organization dedicated to saving the lives of unwanted cats and dogs throughout Florida, announced this month that their grant application process for 2022 is now open and available online . Grants are awarded to organizations from around the state that strive to make a difference in the pet overpopulation problem by providing free or low-cost spay and neuter programs.

Grant applications are reviewed by Florida Animal Friend's Grant Review Committee and scored for strengths in the following areas: target of important animal populations, ability to increase surgery numbers above the existing baseline, the cost-benefit ratio, the track record of the applicant and the applicant's sustainability. Once applicants make it past the Grant Review Committee, the Florida Animal Friend Board of Directors reviews applications.

"Over the past 15 years, Florida Animal Friend has provided more than $6,700,000 in funds to assist spay and neuter programs throughout the state," said Lois Kostroski, Executive Director of Florida Animal Friend. "We are honored and excited to once again offer grant opportunities of up to $25,000 per organization to assist them in helping to combat the pet overpopulation problem in Florida."

Grants are funded primarily through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend specialty license plate, which was completely redesigned in 2016. The new-and-improved look has helped increase plate sales, providing more funds to the organizations' vital mission.

Previous grant recipients are invited to apply; however, they cannot apply during the same year they are completing a grant. 2022 grant recipients will be announced in August with funds being released to the winners later that month.

For detailed information on how to apply, how funding is awarded and examples of previous winners' entries, visit FloridaAnimalFriend.org. Applications are only available online and must be submitted electronically by 8 p.m. on April 1, 2022, for grant consideration.

ABOUT FLORIDA ANIMAL FRIEND

Incorporated in 2005, Florida Animal Friend's mission is to help save the lives of countless unwanted cats and dogs by supporting organizations that offer free or low-cost spay and neuter services in Florida. The organization strives to reduce the pet overpopulation problem by increasing awareness of programs available to pet owners. Grants are awarded annually and are funded through the sale of the Florida Animal Friend license plates. For more, visit www.floridaanimalfriend.org .

