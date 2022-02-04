A National Canadian Telecommunications Company & Xyleme Win 2021 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Award

DENVER, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A National Canadian Telecommunications company with 24,000 employees, and Xyleme, developer of the only CCMS with the LCMS capabilities needed to support enterprise L&D, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in the Best Advance in Content Authoring category for the joint submission, "Harnessing the power of an XML structured authoring platform – Uncovering the potential of content components to fuel authoring creativity at scale."

A National Canadian Telecommunications company partnered with Xyleme to make a shift from traditional decentralized learning content authoring tools to Xyleme's XML-based CCMS platform in 2017, in order to more effectively manage the large amount of content that the organization creates and delivers across its more than 30,000 employees. In 2020, the content development team at the National Canadian Telecommunications company identified new opportunities for innovation within Xyleme's structured authoring platform.

"The innovation the content team at the National Canadian Telecommunications company has brought to our platform is amazing, and this award is proof of that," says Xyleme Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Farinella. "They have been able to not only harness the strength of our platform, but also help us continue to expand and improve our products for our entire global customer base."

A National Canadian Telecommunications company and Xyleme's joint win was announced on December 9, 2021. A full list of winners can be viewed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.

"Technology has never been more critical for success in human capital management than it is today. We were thrilled to see many new innovations in all areas, but especially related to the future of work," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Thanks to the many innovations from our Excellence in Technology winners, organizations have many compelling options as they make important decisions on how to leverage technology to drive their people strategies."

"HCM solution providers must be experts and visionaries in technology, but they also must have the ability to anticipate the diverse needs of employers as they work to adapt to ongoing change," Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. "This requires a blend of curiosity, empathy and agility that is difficult to achieve. We have seen an extraordinary level of insight and creativity from our Excellence in Technology winners that has been exciting to see."

About the Partner

A national Canadian Telecommunications company with over 24,000 employees.

About Xyleme

Xyleme is the market leader in content innovation, powering the next generation of content creation at some of the world's largest and most innovative organizations, and supporting the personalization and syndication of enterprise content on a global scale. Xyleme's award-winning platform facilitates the efficient mass-production of proprietary content and makes updating and maintaining content simpler, creating a truly scalable solution for global enterprises. Learn more at xyleme.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. advancement. Learn more at www.brandonhall.com.

