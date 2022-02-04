DISH and Tegna Reach New Carriage Agreement

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation today announced it reached a new carriage agreement with Tegna Inc. Local stations have been immediately restored on DISH TV, in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement in time for the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Tegna-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

