Crunchfish Digital Cash for CBDC - with all desired features a Central Bank could ask for

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish Digital Cash is ideally suited for retail CBDC as it caters to all desired features that a Central Bank could ever ask for. Crunchfish Digital Cash for CBDC was the topic of the fifth Survival of the fittest webinar on February 4th, 2022.

The webinar on Crunchfish Digital Cash for CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) was the fifth of the Survival of the fittest webinar series. After a presentation by Crunchfish group CEO Joachim Samuelsson, Johan Wester moderated a Q&A session and open forum with Magnus Lageson, CPO of Crunchfish Digital Cash, Gagan Kochar, Senior Business Developer India at Crunchfish Digital Cash and Joachim Samuelsson in a panel.

"Crunchfish Digital Cash is second to none when it comes to CBDC. Crunchfish provides all cash like features in digital form, such as offline, privacy, inclusiveness and ease of use, says Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB

+46 708 46 47 88

joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Erik Berggren, IR Manager

+46 726 01 16 73

erik.berggren@crunchfish.com

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 4 February 2022 at 12:00 CET.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.

About Crunchfish - crunchfish.com

Crunchfish is a deep tech company developing a Digital Cash platform for Banks, Payment Services and CBDC implementations and Gesture Interaction technology for AR/VR, automotive and digital interfaces. Crunchfish is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2016, with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden and with representation in India.

