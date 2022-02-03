TRULY HARD SELTZER IS HELPING DRINKERS GET LUCKY IN LOVE THIS VALENTINE'S DAY Truly will reward anyone bold enough to go on a first date on Valentine's Day

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While Valentine's Day has been historically reserved for established couples, a recent survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, commissioned by Boston Beer Company and conducted online by The Harris Poll, found that 70%* of Americans would be willing to go on a first date on Valentine's Day, and more than three-quarters of Americans (76%*) think going on a first date on Valentine's Day could be fun. So, Truly wants to help those bold, carefree drinkers get lucky in love by paying for their Valentine's Day first dates. Any adventurous drinkers who slide into their love interests' DMs, send a risky text or call their new boo to make plans for a Valentine's Day first date will get reimbursed by Truly Hard Seltzer.

Truly Lemonade and Truly Black Cherry in love. (PRNewswire)

To enter, drinkers over 21-years-old simply need to share proof of their Valentine's Day first date by tweeting @TrulySeltzer and including #TrulyVibin. Whether it's a creative pick up line via DM, a pre-first date selfie, or the happy couple cheers-ing mid-date, Truly is rewarding the most creative submissions with $100 via Cash App. The top prize, however, is reserved for the five boldest of the bold who will win a year's worth of Truly ($1,000 via Cash App).

But Truly is hoping drinkers find long term love, so they're upping the ante. For any couples that get engaged to be married within one year of their Valentine's Day first date, Truly will pay for their wedding and fully stock their bar with Truly (up to $50,000).

"Connecting with our drinkers and inspiring boldness is what Truly is all about," said Lesya Lysyj, Boston Beer Company CMO. "There tends to be a stigma associated with Valentine's Day for long-term couples only, so we're excited to give our drinkers this opportunity to get outside their comfort zones and use the holiday as a chance for something new. Whether they find true love, a new best friend or end up with a great story, we just hope they have a great Valentine's Day."

Submissions will be open from February 3rd to February 28th, 2022 and winners will be selected on March 1st, 2022. Click here for the complete rules and regulations and for more information, visit: www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

About Truly Hard Seltzer

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative brand in the category, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in 31 total flavors: 12 delicious original flavors, plus five flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, two flavors of Truly Extra and now four flavors of Truly Margarita. At just 100 calories and 5% ABV, Truly is perfect for any occasion from beach days to backyard barbecues and beyond. To learn more about Truly, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com .

*This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Boston Beer Company between January 27-31, 2022 among 2,045 US adults ages 18+. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

