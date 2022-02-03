TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MICROCAP RODEO'S 2ND ANNUAL WINTER WONDERLAND BEST IDEAS VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will participate at The Microcap Rodeo's 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Investor Conference being held virtually from February 8 to 11, 2022.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday February 8 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time (12:00P.M. Central Time) and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on February 10 and 11, 2022.

Investors wishing to listen to the presentation on February 8 or to participate in one-on-one sessions with TETRA management can register for the conference via the following link https://microcaprodeo.com/signup.

The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website on February 8. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at https://tetratec.com under "News & Events" then "Presentations."

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlowTM an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

