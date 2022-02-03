Protalix BioTherapeutics to Participate in the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022 Data to be presented in two virtual poster presentations

CARMIEL, Israel, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, today announced that there will be two poster presentations regarding the Company's pegunigalsidase alfa or PRX–102 candidate under development for the treatment of Fabry disease at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium™ 2022, taking place February 7-11, 2022 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

"Safety and Efficacy of Pegunigalsidase Alfa Administered Every 4 Weeks in Patients with Fabry Disease: Results from the Phase 3, Open-label, BRIGHT Study," to be presented virtually by Mr. Myrl D. Holida, PA, of the University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City, Iowa, a principal sub-investigator in certain of the Company's clinical trials of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease, from 3:00-5:00 PM PST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (Poster #LB-28).

"Long-Term–Safety and Efficacy of pegunigalsidase alfa: A Multicenter Extension Study in Adult Patients with Fabry Disease," to be presented virtually by Dr. Derralynn Hughes of University College London in London, UK, a principal investigator in the Company's clinical trials of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease, from 3:00-5:00 PM PST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 (Poster #128).

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX–110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of refractory gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999479/Protalix_Biotherapeutics_Logo.jpg

Investor Contact:

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-627-8390

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.