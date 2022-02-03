NYDIG names Wipfli its Preferred Partner

NEW YORK and MILWAUKEE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP, a top 20 accounting and consulting firm, and NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, today announced the addition of Wipfli to NYDIG's Preferred Partner Program. The two companies signed an agreement that will enable Wipfli to serve as a preferred resource for clients seeking a compliant, industry-focused technology strategy as they explore and implement services for bitcoin programs.

Nydig is a leading bitcoin company (PRNewswire)

Wipfli, NYDIG collaboration to support financial institutions in their compliant, strategic integration of bitcoin

The collaboration bolsters Wipfli's ability to serve as a trusted advisor for organizations as they seek to understand and engage with the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Wipfli will work closely with NYDIG to provide institutions with solutions that enable them to meet growing customer demand for bitcoin services while maintaining regulatory integrity and confidence in their overall operations.

"This arrangement is a testament to our belief in providing clients with solutions that will serve them not just today or tomorrow but well into the future, and we couldn't feel more confident about the promise of that future with NYDIG," said Anna Kooi, National Financial Services Industry Leader at Wipfli. "Their ability to see around corners is invaluable in navigating what is a rapidly evolving landscape, and we're excited for institutions to benefit from our collaborative expertise."

"A clear understanding of the regulatory landscape is critical to a financial institution's success," said Patrick Sells, Chief Innovation Officer at NYDIG. "Wipfli's deep industry expertise and drive to stay on the cutting edge will help to ensure that organizations can confidently continue to expand access to bitcoin and the opportunities it presents, and we look forward to working closely with Wipfli to help institutions grow."

About 16% of the U.S. population holds or has held cryptocurrencies, according to Pew Research Center, and a recently released State of Community Banking Report by Wipfli showed that 29% of community banks were likely to extremely likely to add cryptocurrency as a service in the next 12-18 months.

About Wipfli LLP

With more than 100,000 clients and 3,100 associates, Wipfli ranks among the top 20 accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. In 2030 Wipfli turns 100, but in many ways we feel like we're just getting started.

Business today is more fluid than ever. Helping firms achieve their goals takes imagination, discipline and a process that delivers results today while anticipating tomorrow's demands. That's Wipfli.

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to businesses in a broad range of industries, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media inquiries:

Wipfli

Sara Snyder

Wipfli

Sara.snyder@wipfli.com

920 832 2416

NYDIG

Conor Shea

Edelman

Conor.shea@edelman.com

(PRNewsfoto/Wipfli LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wipfli LLP; NYDIG