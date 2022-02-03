KEYper Systems showcasing new Dealer Plate Solution at NADA 2022

KEYper Systems is excited to show its new Dealer Plate solution to car dealers along with its updated industry leading key management system the KEYper MX.

HARRISBURG, N.C. , Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KEYper Systems, a leading provider of electronic and mechanical key management systems for car dealerships will be attending the National Automotive Dealers Association 2022 Expo. NADA will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 11th-13th. KEYper Systems will be in booth 2421W .

NADA is where more then 500 manufactures and suppliers in the car dealership business convene to showcase, educate, and connect on the latest tools, tactics, and industry trends.

Dealership inventory levels are low due to part shortages; however, this is an excellent time for dealerships to invest in a key control solution. KEYper's MX solution is the industry leader in providing dealerships with security & control for their keys and assets, while also making dealerships more efficient with real time analytics.

KEYper Systems is also excited to release our Dealer Plate solution, which provides complete control to who can access your valuable dealer plates. KEYper's Dealer Plate Cabinet allows staff to check out a key and dealer plate in one transaction, while also providing an audit trail of who took what, when, and why. KEYper's MX System combined with the new Dealer Plate cabinet is the ultimate in asset control and accountability.

"It is my pleasure to announce that KEYper Systems will be attending NADA 2022, we are excited to be back in person this year and see current customers while also getting the opportunity to meet future ones," said Steve Baucom, President, KEYper Systems.

About KEYper Systems:

Since 1992, KEYper Systems has been a global provider of innovative key and asset control solutions. Based in Harrisburg, NC, KEYper offers a range of security methods, from mechanical boards to state-of-the-art electronic cabinets. KEYper Systems provides security solutions to the Top 25 automotive groups in the United States, and tens of thousands more around the world.

For more information, contact:

Greg Lavespere

KEYper Systems

Tel: +704-456-6200

Email: Greg.Lavespere@keypersystems.com

Website: Keypersystems.com

