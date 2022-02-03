Illumina To Webcast Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on February 17, 2022

Fireside Chat at 9:00am Pacific Time ( 12:00pm Eastern Time )

Citi 2022 Healthcare Conference on February 24, 2022

Fireside Chat at 9:30am Pacific Time ( 12:30pm Eastern Time )

The live webcasts can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. A replay will be posted on Illumina's website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

+1.858.291.6421

ir@illumina.com

Media:

Dr. Karen Birmingham

+1.646.355.2111

kbirmingham@illumina.com

View original content:

SOURCE Illumina, Inc.