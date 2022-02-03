Combining the responsibilities of CPO and CTO under one leader better aligns fulfilling customer requirements with R&D initiatives for a better customer experience and solution offering

iBASEt Promotes Dr. Sung Kim to Chief Product and Technology Officer Combining the responsibilities of CPO and CTO under one leader better aligns fulfilling customer requirements with R&D initiatives for a better customer experience and solution offering

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASEt, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced that Sung Kim has been promoted to Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). As CPTO, Dr. Kim will be responsible for leading the product development and product management strategy at iBASEt.

Dr. Kim is uniquely qualified to direct all activities in product management, technology research, product engineering and development, quality assurance, company IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. With a centralized perspective on all aspects of iBASEt's product lifecycle, he can ensure the company continues to deliver innovative products that address the challenges faced by manufacturers operating in the complex discrete and highly engineered industries.

"Our customer's digital transformation journeys require us to move faster, be more agile, and constantly improve. As both CPO and CTO, Sung will help us better meet the business challenges our customers face," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBASEt. "Under Sung's leadership, I am confident in our ability to excel as an organization, provide the right products and technologies to be recognized as a market leader."

Dr. Kim was instrumental in leading the transformation of iBASEt's product architecture and technology to a cloud-native, microservices architecture. This shift has enabled iBASEt to offer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions has can be deployed with significantly fewer resources for a lower total cost of ownership.

About iBASEt

iBASEt is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBASEt solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBASEt customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

Media Contact

Gordon Benzie

(949) 958-5200

gbenzie@iBASEt.com

View original content:

SOURCE iBASEt