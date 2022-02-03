Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognizes Duke Energy as an inclusive workplace - Company scores 100% on Human Rights Campaign's annual scorecard of LGBTQ Workplace Equality for fifth year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has received a perfect score for the fifth year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking study that annually ranks companies on LGBTQ-friendly corporate practices and policies.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

Duke Energy's score of 100% earned the company's inclusion on the organization's list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

The 2022 Corporate Equality Index rates employers based on criteria in five categories: non-discrimination policies, benefits, organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ inclusion, public commitment and citizenship.

Duke Energy is one of only five companies headquartered in the Charlotte region to achieve a perfect score.

"We are guided by our vision of an inclusive environment where employees feel a sense of belonging," said Cameron McDonald, Duke Energy's vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer. "We make sure to integrate diversity and inclusion into everything we do. We are honored to be recognized in this capacity."

Among the policies and practices in place at Duke Energy are anti-discrimination training, equal health coverage for transgender individuals, philanthropic giving to support the LGBTQ community, and an employee resource group whose mission is to promote LGBTQ inclusion. In addition, Duke Energy has joined HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of leading U.S. employers who support the Equality Act. This federal legislation would provide the same basic protections to LGBTQ people as are provided to other protected groups under federal law.

"Working at a company that leads through actions on the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion is important to me because it encourages me to bring my authentic self to work," said Jorge Gonzalez, IT channel management coordinator and We Are One for LGBTQ Equality leader, Duke Energy. "This allows me to build meaningful relationships with peers and our customers. I am proud to work for Duke Energy and thank our leaders for signing on to the Business Coalition for Equality."

The WeR1 for LGBTQ Equality employee resource group has nearly 500 members, and is supported by the company's senior leadership. Learn more on illumination.

To read the Human Rights Campaign's full report, visit hrc.org.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50% carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Shawna Berger

Media line: 800.559.3853

Twitter: @DE_ShawnaB

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy