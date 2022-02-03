ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Solutions, Inc., a leading retailer of wellness footwear and custom orthotic insoles, is announcing today the acquisition of the Florida-based retailer Happy Feet Plus, Inc. The acquisition brings together two major retail forces in specialty footwear and the ~3.5 billion global orthotic insoles market. Details of the transaction were not announced.

Foot Solutions acquires Happy Feet Plus, combining two leaders in the specialty footwear and orthotic insoles market.

"Happy Feet Plus and Foot Solutions are a textbook match," said John Prothro, CEO of Foot Solutions. "Combined, we have 59 years of experience keeping customers healthy on their feet. Already we are learning and sharing best practices with each other, and—as we grow together—the combined business will set the standard for foot wellness retail."

Jane Strong, co-founder and outgoing CEO of Happy Feet Plus, had similar sentiments. "After starting Happy Feet Plus in 1985 with my partner Jacob Wurtz, and then overseeing it myself for the past two and a half years, I am ready to pass the baton to someone else. Although there was a lot of interest, I feel that John Prothro and his Foot Solutions team are the best fit to carry on the mission of our company and to take it to the next level."

For Foot Solutions the transaction represents more than just an increased footprint. "As a rule, we will only grow as fast as we can hire and incorporate superstars," said Mr. Prothro. "The talent within the Happy Feet team is the most exciting part about this acquisition."

As part of the integration plan, Foot Solutions also announced the promotion of Taylor Berry to VP of Operations and Bryan Scott to Senior VP of Strategic Growth. Among other duties, Mr. Scott will be responsible for the newly formed Innovation Group—a team tasked to differentiate the company through technology integration, training, and product R&D. Joining the Innovation Group will be representatives from both companies, including Bryan Dickler, Foot Solutions' Head of Medical and Training, as well as Happy Feet's Alan Boiko who has agreed to lead the company's product innovation efforts.

About Foot Solutions

Foot Solutions is a leading international retailer specializing in footwear and custom orthotics. Founded in 2000, the company was acquired in 2020 by a group of private investors who have since invested heavily in strategic growth and brand development. For more information or to learn about franchising opportunities visit www.footsolutions.com.

About Happy Feet Plus

Founded by Jane Strong and Jacob Wurtz, Happy Feet Plus has been providing health and comfort sandals, shoes, and clogs since 1985. The company has grown from humble beginnings to a market leader in Florida. In addition, the company holds the distinction as the first Internet retailer of Birkenstock footwear and the sole owner of the distribution rights to the Japanese Kenkoh sandal brand.

