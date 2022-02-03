FIRST US COMMERCIAL PATIENT TREATED FOR PROSTATE DISEASE WITH INSIGHTEC INCISIONLESS FOCUSED ULTRASOUND SYSTEM

Stanford Health Care becomes the first hospital in the United States to begin commercial use of Insightec Exablate Prostate system

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightec, a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy, announced the treatment of its first US commercial patient for prostate disease at Stanford Health Care.

Insightec Logo (PRNewswire)

The Insightec Exablate Prostate system uses sound waves to ablate, or destroy, targeted tissue in the prostate. The treatment is performed in a single session under Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) guidance for high resolution visualization of the patient's anatomy for precise targeting and real-time temperature monitoring. The treatment is incisionless, typically allowing patients to quickly return to normal activity with minimal complications.

"We are deeply committed to continuing to transform patient care with minimally invasive, innovative surgical procedures. The Exablate Prostate system will help support a better quality of life for people diagnosed and living with prostate disease," commented Maurice R. Ferré MD, Insightec CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Stanford Health Care participated in clinical trials for the Exablate Prostate system and reported minimal damage to adjacent structures and low rates of impact on potency and continence. The Insightec Exablate Prostate system received 510(k) FDA clearance in November 2021, making way for the system to be offered to patients in a commercial facility.

To read more about Exablate Prostate FDA clearance:

https://insightec.com/insightec-announces-fda-clearance-for-exablate-prostate/

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of acoustic energy. The company's Exablate technology focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide treatment to patients with Prostate Disease, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease. Research for future applications is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

Visit www.insightec.com for more information.

