Built In Honors DataRails in Its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In has announced that DataRails has been named in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, DataRails earned a place on New York City's Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies . The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We are proud to be recognized for the culture, benefits, and opportunities we offer," said Didi Gurfinkel, co-founder and CEO of DataRails. "We are only at the start of our journey to transform the way thousands of organizations around the world manage their finances. We are hiring at scale this year to achieve this mission."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally, or remotely. www.builtin.com .

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

DataRails is a financial planning and analysis platform that automates financial reporting and planning, while enabling finance teams to continue benefiting from the familiar spreadsheets and financial models of Excel.

Automating these time-consuming manual processes paves the way for finance teams to spend more time analyzing data and less time gathering it. And it empowers them to answer essential strategic questions like what their organization can do to increase revenue and reduce expenses.

