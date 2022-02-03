Broadridge Among FORTUNE Magazine's 2022 'World's Most Admired Companies'

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE® magazine has again named Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) to its list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the financial data services industry. The FORTUNE list, considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, rates firms on a range of criteria from investment value to global competitiveness and innovation.

Broadridge is a Fintech leader that provides industry solutions to capital markets firms, wealth and asset managers, and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge helps clients drive growth by improving client engagement, optimizing efficiency, and navigating risk.

"We are honored to again receive this recognition, which underscores the important role that Broadridge's technology and people play in powering the critical infrastructure behind investing, governance, and communications," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "It is even more meaningful to be recognized in this difficult period that has tested the global financial services industry. The pandemic continues to accelerate the long-term trends around next generation mutualization, resiliency, and digital transformation. We remain focused on investing to support our clients with next-generation technology and innovation, supported by our client-first culture."

Broadridge is recognized by numerous industry organizations for its innovative technology solutions and capabilities - including being listed on the Chartis RiskTech100 and IDC FinTech Rankings for seven consecutive years, being recognized in the 2021 Customer Communications Management to Customer Experience Management Service Provider Aspire Leaderboard™, and winning the Best Distributed-Ledger Technology Provider from WatersTechnology in 2021. These accolades exemplify Broadridge's ability to be at the forefront of emerging technology and its consistency providing innovative solutions to the financial services industry.

Broadridge is also frequently recognized by industry organizations for its employer leadership. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, Canada and India and has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBT Equality" for ten consecutive years. Additionally, Broadridge has been recognized by The New York State Society of Human Resource Management as a Best Companies to Work For in the State of New York for 14 years.

About FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list

FORTUNE collaborates with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

Media Contact

Linda Namias

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 631-254-7711

Linda.Namias@broadridge.com

View original content:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.