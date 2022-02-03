Boss Beauties Collaborates with Rolling Stone and Coinbase for Exclusive NFT Drop

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Beauties, a female-led global initiative that creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations, is thrilled to be named as one of the artists involved in an exclusive NFT collection created by Rolling Stone and Coinbase. The collection includes works by 12 influential digital artists in the crypto space. Each artist was tasked with creating a unique art piece that was then reimagined with the addition of the famous Rolling Stone logo.

Boss Beauties and Rolling Stone collaboration (PRNewswire)

The exclusive NFT collection will make its debut at Rolling Stone Live event, which also kicks off the beginning of an ongoing partnership between Rolling Stone and cryptocurrency platform, Coinbase. The two collaborated to create the NFT collection and during the event, the editions will be offered as a limited drop to the party's Coinbase Wallet users.

"We are thrilled to be part of this one-of-a-kind collection," said Lisa Mayer, Founder and CEO of Boss Beauties. "Having the opportunity to collaborate with an iconic brand like Rolling Stone and an innovative company like Coinbase has been so inspiring. We're honored to be included alongside so many other notable creators and are excited to see how it all comes together."

Later this year, the original static design will be animated before it becomes available for purchase on Coinbase NFT, a peer-to-peer NFT marketplace. The limited release will offer fans an extraordinary chance to own a piece of history created by some of the crypto space's most influential digital artists.

About Boss Beauties

A woman-led global initiative, Boss Beauties creates opportunities for girls and women through cutting-edge collaborations that empower those at the forefront of technology, leadership and creativity. Boss Beauties is an extension of My Social Canvas, a company founded by Lisa Mayer, who for ten years has made it their mission to equip the next generation of women through mentorship and scholarships. They have built a global community of Gen Z women in the US and 15 countries worldwide. Their work has had involvement from Apple and Verizon, as well as inspiring women mentors ranging from Olympians to leaders in fashion and entertainment including Harper's BAZAAR, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. For more information, please visit www.bossbeauties.com .

