Bosch Announces New Automotive Workshop Franchise in the U.S.

Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services, today announced that it will implement a new Bosch branded, automotive workshop franchise in the U.S. This workshop franchise will create a stronger link between the technical competence of Bosch in the OE sector and the enabling of workshops for future opportunities and challenges.

Bosch
Bosch(PRNewswire)

"As the brand of choice for automotive parts, systems, tools and solutions, Bosch is always adapting," said Enrico Manuele, Regional President Automotive Aftermarket North America. "With the Bosch branded workshop franchise, we're building a future-proof business model rooted in experience and supported by strategic partnerships."

The new workshop franchise, expected to be launched by the end of 2022 will feature:

  • Custom business solutions including dedicated consultants for each workshop's specific needs
  • Technical training through a Bosch cultivated Learning Management System
  • Marketing resources such as Bosch branding, customer acquisition and retention programs and analytics
  • Strategic partnerships to increase value, efficiency and business growth

"The current Bosch Car Service program just celebrated 100 years of successful global operations; however, we have identified a critical need to evolve for the technology-driven future." Uli Jaschek, Director Workshop Concepts and Strategy added, "In the U.S., we have decided to transition from the Bosch Car Service concept, towards a new Bosch branded workshop franchise, by the end of 2022. We want to express our sincerest appreciation to our Bosch Car Service network for their support, loyalty and partnership."

More information about the Bosch branded workshop franchise will be released throughout the year. If you have questions about the new workshop franchise from Bosch or Bosch Car Service, please email BoschServWebCust@us.bosch.com

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employsroughly 394,500associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 71.6 billion euros in 2020. Its operations are dividedinto four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leadingIoTprovider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses itsexpertisein sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions froma single source.The Bosch Group's strategicobjectiveis tofacilitateconnected living with products and solutions that eithercontainartificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improvesqualityof life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch GroupcomprisesRobert Bosch GmbH and itsroughly 440subsidiary and regional companiesin 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network coversnearly everycountry in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers. 

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownershipstructureof Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant upfront investments inthe safeguarding of its future. Ninety-four percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family, by a corporation owned by the family, and by Robert BoschGmbH.The majority ofvoting rights are held by Robert BoschIndustrietreuhandKG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out bythe trust. 

Additionalinformation is available online atwww.bosch.com,www.iot.bosch.com,www.bosch-press.com,www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.   

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-announces-new-automotive-workshop-franchise-in-the-us-301475041.html

SOURCE Bosch

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.