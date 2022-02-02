TetraScience Announces European Expansion - New EMEA HQ in Dublin will Host Engineering and Customer Success Functions for Tetra R&D Data Cloud; VP of European Sales also Announced

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, today announced the second phase of its European expansion plan: creating a new EMEA headquarters in Dublin. The new European center will serve as a regional home base for engineering, product support, customer success, and professional services functions, complementing a European sales office in Munich.

The Dublin headquarters will facilitate support of life sciences companies across the UK, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Spain and Benelux. Dublin-based TetraScience data- and software-engineering teams will work locally to speed customer integration efforts and work directly with customers to create analytics, visualization, AI, and machine learning applications that consume data from Tetra Data Platform, the R&D Data Cloud.

"The Tetra R&D Data Cloud is in production with customers across Europe and the Nordics, including some of the world's most sophisticated biopharmaceutical leaders," says Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "We want to collaborate closely with these users to help them transform scientific data from disparate sources into Tetra Data — data that's compliant, harmonized, liquid, and actionable — and which accelerates and improves scientific outcomes.We look forward to working with partners and customers across Europe as our Tetra Partner Network ecosystem continues to expand and the adoption of the Tetra R&D Data Cloud increases."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Leo Varadkar said: "I'm very pleased TetraScience has chosen Dublin for its new EMEA headquarters. Their decision is further evidence that Ireland remains a really attractive location for high growth companies looking to expand. I wish the team at TetraScience the best of luck as they establish their new base in Ireland."

TetraScience has also hired Manfred Voglmaier as VP Europe Sales to lead the European expansion. Voglmaier brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences and data analytics. "I'm excited to join 'Team Tetra' at this point in the company's growth trajectory. We chose Dublin for our EMEA headquarters for many reasons, but none more important than the extraordinary talent pool it will provide. Dublin and Ireland are centers of excellence for life sciences, biopharma, and cloud computing – helping us achieve the right balance of skills to evolve and support our industry leading and defining R&D Data Cloud to meet customers' needs," said Voglmaier.

TetraScience is now accepting applications for available roles in Dublin, outlined in full at https://apply.workable.com/tetrascience/.

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company, solving humanity's grand challenges by accelerating and improving scientific outcomes. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to compliant, engineered, liquid, and actionable scientific data ('Tetra Data'). As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest network of life sciences innovators, including instrument makers, informatics solution providers, CRO/CDMOs, visualization, analytics, and data science partners — creating seamless interoperability and empowering an innovation feedback loop to drive the future of life sciences and harness the power of the world's scientific data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

