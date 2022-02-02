Red Rock Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
During the fourth quarter the Company continued to operate its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire Properties, while Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson remained closed. As previously announced, the sale of the Palms Casino Resort closed during the quarter.
Consolidated Operations
Fourth Quarter Results
- Net revenues were $422.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 23%, or $78.9 million, from $343.4 million in the same period of 2020.
- Net income was $200.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $150.5 million, from $49.6 million in the same period of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $189.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 26% or $39.1 million from $150.5 million in the same period of 2020.
Full Year Results
- Net revenues were $1.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 37%, or $435.5 million, from $1.2 billion in 2020.
- Net income was $354.8 million in 2021, an increase of $529.4 million, from a net loss of $174.5 million in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $741.0 million in 2021, an increase of $372.5 million from $368.5 million in 2020.
Las Vegas Operations
Fourth Quarter Results
- Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $420.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 33%, or $104.3 million, from $316.2 million in the same period of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $204.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 49% or $67.7 million, from $137.1 million in the same period of 2020.
Full Year Results
- Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $1.6 billion in 2021, an increase of 46%, or $508.0 million, from $1.1 billion in 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $785.9 million in 2021, an increase of $450.8 million, from $335.1 million in 2020.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021 were $275.3 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the fourth quarter was $2.89 billion.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 7263221. A replay of the call will be available from today through February 9, 2022 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.
Presentation of Financial Information
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net, loss on sale of Palms, losses from Palms assets held for sale, interest expense, net, loss (gain) on extinguishment/modification of debt, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, (benefit) provision for income tax and other.
Company Information and Forward Looking Statements
Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel and Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, which have been closed since March 2020, and owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the duration of the closure of the Company's properties that have not yet reopened; the impact and cost of new operating procedures implemented at the Company's properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of actions that the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies (including the current government-mandated operational restrictions); risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating revenues:
Casino
$ 289,473
$ 240,514
$ 1,142,606
$ 764,255
Food and beverage
68,881
43,728
245,432
192,899
Room
43,303
19,400
143,916
87,035
Other
20,479
13,989
76,746
56,279
Management fees
218
25,778
9,199
81,977
Net revenues
422,354
343,409
1,617,899
1,182,445
Operating costs and expenses:
Casino
70,961
60,380
275,462
232,939
Food and beverage
54,312
40,697
196,156
195,963
Room
14,473
11,141
55,336
49,363
Other
7,433
5,424
25,535
23,034
Selling, general and administrative
91,488
78,648
347,090
324,644
Depreciation and amortization
33,351
57,636
157,791
231,391
Write-downs and other, net
(20,835)
10,849
(18,677)
36,522
Loss on sale of Palms
9,887
-
177,664
-
261,070
264,775
1,216,357
1,093,856
Operating income
161,284
78,634
401,542
88,589
Earnings from joint ventures
896
809
3,293
1,097
Operating income and earnings from joint ventures
162,180
79,443
404,835
89,686
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(25,014)
(28,629)
(103,206)
(128,465)
(Loss) gain on extinguishment/modification of debt, net
(5,352)
5
(13,492)
240
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
-
(222)
(215)
(21,590)
Other
(2,146)
(71)
(2,379)
(333)
(32,512)
(28,917)
(119,292)
(150,148)
Income (loss) before income tax
129,668
50,526
285,543
(60,462)
Benefit (provision) for income tax
70,439
(896)
69,287
(114,081)
Net income (loss)
200,107
49,630
354,830
(174,543)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
51,441
19,920
112,980
(24,146)
Net income (loss) attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
$ 148,666
$ 29,710
$ 241,850
$ (150,397)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, basic
$ 2.24
$ 0.42
$ 3.50
$ (2.13)
Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, diluted
$ 1.66
$ 0.39
$ 2.84
$ (2.13)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
66,349
70,856
69,071
70,542
Diluted
114,164
117,149
116,452
70,542
Dividends declared per common share
$ 3.00
$ -
$ 3.00
$ 0.10
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.
Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
Las Vegas operations
$ 420,517
$ 316,192
$ 1,602,438
$ 1,094,442
Native American management
-
25,568
8,292
81,440
Reportable segment net revenues
420,517
341,760
1,610,730
1,175,882
Corporate and other
1,837
1,649
7,169
6,563
Net revenues
$ 422,354
$ 343,409
$ 1,617,899
$ 1,182,445
Net income (loss)
$ 200,107
$ 49,630
$ 354,830
$ (174,543)
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization
33,351
57,636
157,791
231,391
Share-based compensation
3,289
2,611
12,728
10,886
Write-downs and other, net
(20,835)
10,849
(18,677)
36,522
Loss on sale of Palms
9,887
-
177,664
-
Losses from Palms assets held for sale
1,780
-
6,211
-
Interest expense, net
25,014
28,629
103,206
128,465
Loss (gain) on extinguishment/modification of debt, net
5,352
(5)
13,492
(240)
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
-
222
215
21,590
(Benefit) provision for income tax
(70,439)
896
(69,287)
114,081
Other
2,156
71
2,818
333
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 189,662
$ 150,539
$ 740,991
$ 368,485
Adjusted EBITDA
Las Vegas operations
$ 204,758
$ 137,074
$ 785,932
$ 335,134
Native American management
-
24,806
7,809
77,440
Corporate and other
(15,096)
(11,341)
(52,750)
(44,089)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 189,662
$ 150,539
$ 740,991
$ 368,485
