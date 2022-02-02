Miele Introduces New ProfiLine Dishwashers for Professional and Residential Use

Innovative design features and unmatched durability offers spotless and hygienic dishes and glassware in 24 minutes

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miele USA, a subsidiary of the global leader in state-of-the-art, premium home and professional-grade appliances, today announced the North American launch of its newest Professional dishwasher. Miele ProfiLine Dishwashers feature short wash programs (24-minute wash cycle), high final rinse temperatures (up to 180°F) and exceptionally flexible basket design. With an unrivaled combination of speed and user-friendly technology, the new ProfiLine from Miele offers cleaning performance for professional environments with conveniences demanded in the modern home. Miele's new ProfiLine Dishwasher will be on display in booth W1328 at KBIS in Orlando, Florida February 8-10.

"At Miele, our ongoing mission is to create the highest quality products that solve problems for our customers," said Scott Lombardi, Country Director U.S., Business Unit Professional, Miele, Inc. "In both professional application and residential use, the new ProfiLine Dishwasher addresses one of today's biggest challenges – a lack of time in our everyday lives. In both settings, the ProfiLine Dishwasher provides remarkably fast and hygienic cleaning that saves time and delivers consistently clean results."

Designed for heavy use, but ideal for the modern home

The new ProfiLine is engineered to meet the high throughput demands of professional use, especially in office and co-working environments where dishware and cutlery need to be quickly and hygienically cleaned multiple times daily. And while Miele ProfiLine dishwashers can withstand the rigors of continuous use, they also offer the convenience of high-end domestic appliances for the modern luxury home. Each 'plug and play' machine comes ready for simple connection to the water supply, utilizes an intuitive user interface and integrates smart features including eight unique wash programs with short cycle times.

ProfiLine Dishwasher Key Features

Flexible basket designAdjustable elements and non-slip materials allow for the flexible positioning of items and offer a secure hold for dishware and cutlery for exemplary cleaning results.

- 3D MultiFlex tray

Thanks to height-adjustable central and side sections, the cutlery drawer now even accommodates small dishware such as espresso cups.

- FlexCare glass holder

The hinged glass holders with their soft silicone liners afford the best possible protection to stemware.

- Separable row of spikes for bowls

In the upper basket, every second spike is hinged, creating extra space that accommodates more bottom plates and bowls.

Durable components

ProfiLine dishwashers are tested under laboratory conditions to ensure that they last 12,500 typical cycles and are designed for up to five cycles per day. Components subject to heavy use are made from robust, durable materials which are put through stringent tests and are designed for continuous use in a commercial environment.

Intuitive interface

All programs use intuitive sensor controls. Self-explanatory symbols and key content in plain text speed up program selection and avoid operating errors.

Exemplary hygiene

Special 'SaniWash' program achieves temperatures of 180°F | 82°C. Final rinse temperatures for selected programs can also be increased for anti-viral cleaning and the highest hygiene standards. According to the Institute for Integrative Hygiene and Virology, Miele ProfiLine dishwashers can remove more than 99.9% of all viruses, including coronavirus, influenza and norovirus.

Miele ProfiLine Dishwashers are available for order by contacting an authorized manufacturer representative/dealer or reaching Miele Professional directly at 1-800-991-9380.

About Miele

Founded in Germany in 1899 with a single promise of Immer Besser, a phrase meaning Forever Better, Miele is the world's leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances with more than 20,100 employees, 12 production facilities and representation in nearly 100 countries. As a premium appliance brand represented on all continents, Miele is steadfastly committed to the highest quality, performance and environmental standards. Miele's range of exceptional consumer appliances includes: vacuum cleaners; laundry systems; rotary irons; dishwashers; ranges; built-in convection, speed, steam and combi-steam ovens; cooktops; ventilation hoods; refrigeration; wine storage and espresso/coffee systems. To learn more visit Miele USA, view our YouTube channel, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Miele Professional

Miele Professional concentrates on the manufacturing of commercial products for industries using commercial dishwashers, commercial laundry technology and laboratory, medical and dental technology. Wherever innovative high-end products with an outstanding cleaning performance and high hygiene requirements are needed, Miele Professional wants to be the first choice. Follow us on LinkedIn.

