Mid-Atlantic Airport Authority Selects Kahua to Replace Sunsetting Solution

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading provider of capital programs and construction project management information software (PMIS), announces that a major mid-Atlantic airport authority has chosen its collaborative solution to replace the agency's aging project management software.

The authority was working on a megaproject whose construction software was sunsetting. It was imperative that the new solution for construction file and document management could be implemented rapidly, migrate existing project data, keep the airport – with more than 100 gates and up to 2,000 daily flights –operational and mitigate risks for all project players.

In 2021, the agency selected Kahua and Stellar Services, a Kahua-certified technology partner, to provide a modern construction project management system that would enable future growth while meeting the organization's current needs to close out an airport's metro rail project.

The agency's use of a legacy PMIS dovetailed with Kahua and Stellar's knowledge and skillsets; Kahua executives were founders of Constructware in 1994, providing them intimate knowledge of how legacy software systems worked. Stellar's familiarity with the agency - as well as its partnership with other Kahua implementations - established a more certain transition environment.

While gaining entrée to the modern, flexible Kahua platform, the agency didn't have to fear losing access to its vital project data.

Also, Clark Construction – the primary general contractor on the airport project – is a longtime Kahua customer. Chuck Romoser, Stellar IT manager for Constructware projects, made the introduction between the agency and Kahua. Romoser knew that selecting software already utilized by Clark lowered the overall transition risk, and all parties would own their data while sharing documents across the platform.

"Because of our experience with Kahua, we knew it could quickly be up and running for the airport's rail project," Romoser said. "Another benefit was that Clark Construction was the general contractor on the project, so the collaboration would be seamless."

Why Kahua:

Kahua for Owners offers rapid implementation to help close out the existing project

Supports complex data migration from legacy systems

Easy-to-use document management modules

Flexibility to adopt certain business processes immediately, with the ability to adopt/evolve more over time

Efficiencies gained by collaborating with primary GC who also used Kahua

Experienced technology partner in Stellar Services

Kahua President Brian Moore said the convergence of need and technology created a well-timed fit for the transportation construction project.

"We are excited to demonstrate our ability to rapidly implement Kahua for Owners and to help mitigate transition risks and keep this rail project on track," Moore said. "We look forward to expanding our reach into the transportation and infrastructure sector."

Kahua is a leading provider of capital program and construction project management software. Our purpose-built solutions for owners, program managers and contractors enable rapid implementation for quick time-to-value and user adoption. With the construction industry's only low-code application platform, our customers can easily customize existing Kahua apps or build and adapt their own to efficiently run their business.

