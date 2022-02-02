Micro Treasury Yield Futures Surpass 1 Million Contracts Traded

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that Micro Treasury Yield futures volume surpassed 1 million contracts on February 2.

"At just under six months old, we're pleased with the support and participation we've seen from clients and market participants for our Micro Treasury Yield futures contracts," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Rates and OTC Products. "In an environment of shifting monetary and fiscal policy, U.S. Treasury risk management continues to be more important than ever. These micro-sized contracts allow traders of all sizes to gain exposure to yield of on-the-run Treasury securities or more precisely hedge U.S. Treasury auction issuance, in an efficient, cost-effective way."

Since their August 16 launch, more than 1,000 participants have traded across Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures, including 860,000 Micro 10-Year Yield futures contracts traded.

Micro 2-Year, Micro 5-Year, Micro 10-Year and Micro 30-Year Yield futures are sized at $10 per basis point of yield, and are cash settled to the newly created BrokerTec cash U.S. Treasury benchmarks. The contracts are listed on and subject to the rules of the CBOT. For more information on Micro Yield futures, please visit www.cmegroup.com/yieldfutures.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

