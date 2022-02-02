JetPack Lattes Energize BlendJet's Ready-to-Blend Beverage Game

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating coffee shop delights just got quicker and easier than ever. BlendJet , creator of the original portable blender, introduces JetPack Lattes, a variety of ready-to-blend coffee packs that come in six buzz-worthy flavors: Vanilla, Matcha Green Tea, Mocha, Caramel, Cinnamon Dolce, and Chai.

The next generation of blenders wouldn't be complete without a convenient beverage option to match. That's why the new JetPack Lattes were expertly designed to keep up with busy, on-the-go lifestyles. Forget about the fridge and freezer and skip the long lines. Just like the BlendJet 2 portable blender, JetPacks were created to come along on every adventure. A perfect companion to the JetPack Lattes, the BlendJet 2 is the internet's most popular blender. With its patented TurboJet technology and 15+ uses per charge, the BlendJet 2 delivers big blender performance on the go.

Available exclusively at www.blendjet.com , each JetPack Latte is packed with 60-90 mg of caffeine and made in California with premium ingredients to jumpstart each morning without the dreaded sugar crash. That means a high-end coffee experience with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Just add your milk of choice, plus optional ice, and blend in a BlendJet 2 for a barista-level frappe in under 60 seconds.

BlendJet JetPack Lattes satisfy caffeine cravings without breaking the bank. Gluten-free and vegan, JetPack Lattes are affordable, delicious and can be sipped directly from a BlendJet blender, eliminating paper waste.

"JetPack Lattes rival the flavor of those from you-know-who, with far less sugar and calories. They're half the cost of coffee shop frappes, take under 60 seconds to make, and are way more convenient than waiting in line," said BlendJet CEO Ryan Pamplin. "The entire team is obsessed with them, but I've asked that they save some for our customers."

When paired with the powerful blending technology of the BlendJet 2, the stashable JetPack Lattes create barista-quality lattes at the touch of a button. JetPacks are also offered in six JetPack Smoothie and six JetPack Protein Smoothie varieties, ranging from Blueberry Banana to the protein-packed Orange Mango Pineapple.

About BlendJet

BlendJet is the most popular blender brand on the internet and one of the fastest growing consumer brands in the world with millions of customers around the globe. BlendJet's patented technology and continued innovation has revolutionized the blender industry and created an entirely new product category: portable blenders. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, BlendJet's on a mission to create products that help people live longer, healthier lives.

