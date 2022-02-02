Dr. Nadir Qazi Accepted into Forbes Business Council

IRVINE, Calif ., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nadir Qazi, cosmetic surgeon and founder of Qazi Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Clinic in Irvine, Calif. has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Dr. Qazi was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in growing and promoting his business from start-up to success in a few short years.

"I am thrilled to become part of this amazing community of business professionals from every walk of business, sharing insights, expertise, and thoughts on business acumen, challenges, and celebrations," says Dr. Qazi.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Nadir Qazi into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Qazi has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. As part of his membership, Dr. Qazi will share his business insights in original articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

About Dr. Nadir Qazi and Qazi Cosmetic Clinic

Nadir Qazi, DO is a board-certified dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon, and an instructor for advanced injections and laser techniques. He turned his love of sculpture art into a career of sculpting people to remove the barriers preventing them from seeing their own natural beauty. Qazi Cosmetic Clinic is a full-service cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center located in Irvine, Calif.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more, visit forbescouncils.com .

