CPSC Posts Recalls to its Web Site

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at www.cpsc.gov.

Children's Robes Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by BAOPTEIL; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Childrens-Robes-Recalled-Due-to-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Standards-and-Burn-Hazard-Imported-by-BAOPTEIL-Sold-Exclusively-on-Amazon-com

Games Workshop Recalls Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush Toys Due to Choking Hazard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Games-Workshop-Recalls-Koyo-Bounca-The-Squig-Plush-Toys-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Maxtrade Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazard and Violations of Federal Safety Standard

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/Maxtrade-Recalls-All-Terrain-Vehicles-ATVs-Due-to-Injury-Hazard-and-Violations-of-Federal-Safety-Standard

D&D Technologies Recalls SureClose READYFIT 180° Hinge-Closer Sets Due to Injury and Drowning Hazards

https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/D&D-Technologies-Recalls-SureClose-READYFIT-180-Hinge-Closer-Sets-Due-to-Injury-and-Drowning-Hazards

