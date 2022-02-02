ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported the following financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well as comparisons to prior years:

Consolidated Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Total operating revenue $ 496.9

$ 246.6

$ 461.1

101.5 %

7.8 % Total operating expense 463.6

270.2

368.4

71.6

25.8 Operating income (loss) 33.3

(23.6)

92.7

241.0

(64.0) Income (loss) before income taxes 15.1

(39.2)

78.6

138.6

(80.7) Net income (loss) 10.7

(28.8)

60.5

137.1

(82.3) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.59

$ (1.79)

$ 3.72

133.0

(84.1)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Total operating revenue $ 1,707.9

$ 990.1

$ 1,841.0

72.5 %

(7.2) % Total operating expense 1,444.8

1,271.1

1,477.0

13.7

(2.2) Operating income (loss) 263.1

(281.0)

364.0

193.6

(27.7) Income (loss) before income taxes 196.6

(361.1)

301.2

154.5

(34.7) Net income (loss) 151.9

(184.1)

232.1

182.5

(34.6) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 8.68

$ (11.53)

$ 14.26

175.3

(39.1)

Consolidated - adjusted Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Adjusted operating expense (1) (2) $ 451.2

$ 254.4

$ 368.4

77.4 %

22.5 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2) 45.7

(7.8)

92.7

685.9

(50.7) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) (2) 27.5

(23.4)

78.6

217.5

(65.0) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) (2) 21.3

(18.0)

60.5

218.3

(64.8) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) (2) $ 1.18

$ (1.12)

$ 3.72

205.4

(68.3)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) 2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y Adjusted operating expense (1) (2) $ 1,595.7

$ 1,130.2

$ 1,477.0

41.2 %

8.0 % Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) (2) 112.2

(140.1)

364.0

180.1

(69.2) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) (2) 45.7

(193.6)

301.2

123.6

(84.8) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) (2) 35.1

(149.1)

232.1

123.5

(84.9) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) (2) $ 2.04

$ (9.33)

$ 14.26

121.9

(85.7)





(1) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, when applicable, and profit sharing bonus accruals (2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information

"We finished the year with adjusted earnings per share(1) of $2.04, one of the only domestic carriers to record a full-year adjusted profit," stated Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., chairman and CEO of Allegiant Travel Company. "This is a remarkable feat and could not have been accomplished without the support of our team members. 2021 was a challenging year, yet we remained nimble and continued to learn and adapt. Despite impacts from multiple variants throughout the year, we grew scheduled capacity more than eight percent when compared to 2019. Load factors sequentially improved throughout the year with fourth quarter loads of 77.1 percent, a more than twenty-point increase from the first quarter. We grew fourth quarter revenue by 7.8 percent when compared with 2019, finishing the year with total operating revenue of $1.7 billion, just seven percent below 2019.

"As we exited 2021, the operation was challenged by impacts from the Omicron variant. We saw unprecedented crew shortages due to COVID, resulting in cancelled flights during the peak holiday travel season and persisting throughout January. Case counts have started to recede, thus the worst should be behind us. I expect the operation to return to a more normalized state in time for peak March travel. Given the cancellations from Covid, irregular operations expenses were $23 million during the fourth quarter. As noted last quarter, it is imperative and good business practice to reimburse our customers for the inconvenience we have caused, in addition to refunding the ticket price.

"Despite the Omicron variant, forward bookings are strong for upcoming peak leisure travel periods. Spring break bookings have been particularly strong. Over the past several months, the booking curve has normalized to its pre-COVID state, and although early, we are beginning to see positive demand trends into early summer. In addition, third-party revenues have outperformed 2019 due primarily to strength with our cobrand credit card program. We acquired more than 100 thousand new cardholders in 2021, a program record. This trend continues in 2022, with January now the program's best month for new cardholder acquisitions.

"The future of Allegiant is bright. We expect to end 2022 with 127 aircraft. All incoming aircraft will have 186 seats, increasing our seats per departure. The recently announced Boeing transaction will increase incremental route opportunities to 1,400, which represents more than ten years of growth. Additionally, progress on Sunseeker is on track to open in early 2023. This project will diversify our ecosystem of travel offerings available to our customers.

"Once again our team members have shown their mettle in the past 90 days. They have been on the front lines in one of the worst periods I have seen with regard to the uncertainty and fear we are all experiencing from Covid. I want to personally thank each and every one of them."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

GAAP income before income taxes of $15.1 million

Consolidated EBITDA (2) (3) of $80.0 million , yielding an EBITDA margin of 16.1 percent

Total operating revenue was $496.9 million , up 7.8 percent when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019

Total average fare - third party products of $6.90 , up 47.4 percent year over two-year driven primarily by cobrand strength

Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (1) of 7.24 cents , up 7.4 percent when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, driven primarily by costs related to increased irregular operations

Expanded the network by adding 13 new routes with one new city, Canton, Ohio , bringing total routes served to 608 and 133 cities Route profile similar to current network structure - roughly 80 percent of opportunities currently have no direct, non-stop competition

Announced plans for a fully-integrated Commercial Alliance Agreement with Viva Aerobus to expand options for nonstop leisure air travel between the United States and Mexico

Partnered with Boeing to purchase 50 737 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP 1-B engines, with deliveries beginning mid-2023

Full-Year 2021 Results

GAAP income before income taxes of $196.6 million

Consolidated EBITDA of $444.1 million , yielding an EBITDA margin of 26.0 percent

Total system capacity increased 8.1 percent when compared with 2019

Total operating revenue was $1.7 billion , 7.2 percent below 2019

Available seat miles per fuel gallon of 85.4, a 3.7 percent improvement from 2019

Record-setting year for the cobrand program with more than 100 thousand new cardholders acquired

Ended 2021 with nearly 800 thousand active Allways Rewards members

(1) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, when applicable, and profit sharing bonus accruals

(2) Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure

(3) Refer to the Non-GAAP Presentation section within this document for further information

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

Total cash and investments at December 31, 2021 were $1.2 billion

$488.2 million in total operating cash inflow for 2021, including payroll support program funds received as well as federal tax refunds related to net operating losses

Total debt at December 31, 2021 was $1.7 billion

Debt principal payments of $62 million during the quarter

Full year Interest expense of $68 million , down 10.9 percent year over two-year

Air traffic liability at December 31, 2021 was $307 million

Airline Capital Expenditures

Fourth quarter spend was $56 million , which included $29 million for the acquisition of two aircraft as well as induction costs and $27 million in other airline capital expenditures

Full year 2021 capital expenditures were $205 million , which included $136 million for the acquisition of seven aircraft and one engine as well as induction costs and $69 million in other airline capital expenditures

Sunseeker Resort

Anticipated opening remains unchanged at first quarter 2023

Total project spend as of December 31, 2021 was $211 million with $23 million funded by debt and the remaining $188 million funded by Allegiant

Guidance, subject to revision Previous Current





First Quarter 2022 guidance













System ASMs - year over three-year change(1)



19.0 to 23.0% Scheduled Service ASMs - year over three-year change(1)



19.0 to 23.0%







Total operating revenue - year over three-year change(1)



5.0 to 9.5%







Operating CASM, excluding fuel - year over three-year change(1)



1.0 to 5.0%







Fuel cost per gallon



$2.67







Full year 2022 guidance













Airline CAPEX





Aircraft, engines, induction costs, and pre-delivery deposits (millions)



$255 to $265 Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance (millions)



$85 to $95 Other airline capital expenditures (millions)



$95 to $105







Interest expense (2)



$85 to $95 Recurring principal payments



$185 to $195















Sunseeker Resorts - Charlotte Harbor Project





Total projected project spend (millions)



$560 to $585 Percent of project to be financed



60 to 63% Percent of total project spend already funded by Allegiant contributions



32 to 34% Percent of project spend remaining – to be funded by Allegiant contributions



4 to 8%

(1) Year over three-year percentage changes compare 2022 to 2019 (2) Includes capitalized interest related to pre-delivery deposits on new aircraft as well as the construction of Sunseeker Resorts - Charlotte Harbor

Aircraft Fleet Plan by End of Period





















Aircraft - (seats per AC) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 YE22 A319 (156 seats) 35 35 35 35 A320 (177 seats) 22 22 22 22 A320 (186 seats) 56 58 65 70 Total 113 115 122 127

The table above is provided based on the company's current plans and is subject to change

Allegiant Travel Company will host a conference call with analysts at 4:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 2 to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available via the Company's Investor Relations website homepage at http://ir.allegiantair.com . The webcast will also be archived in the "Events & Presentations" section of the website.

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

mediarelations@allegiantair.com

ir@allegiantair.com

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only estimates or predictions based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include our statements regarding future airline operations, revenue and expenses, available seat mile growth, expected capital expenditures, the timing of aircraft acquisitions and retirements, the number of contracted aircraft to be placed in service in the future, our ability to consummate announced aircraft transactions, number of possible future markets that may be served, the implementation of a joint alliance with Viva Aerobus, as well as other information concerning future results of operations, business strategies, financing plans, industry environment and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "guidance," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate", "project", "hope" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements generally may be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These risk factors include, without limitation, the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic on airline travel and the economy, liquidity issues resulting from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, restrictions imposed on us as a result of accepting grants and loans under the payroll support programs, an accident involving, or problems with, our aircraft, public perception of our safety, our reliance on our automated systems, our reliance on third parties to deliver aircraft under contract to us on a timely basis, risk of breach of security of personal data, volatility of fuel costs, labor issues and costs, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals as needed , the effect of economic conditions on leisure travel, debt covenants and balances, the ability to finance aircraft to be acquired, the ability to obtain necessary U.S. and Mexican government approvals to implement the announced alliance with Viva Aerobus and to otherwise prepare to offer international service, terrorist attacks, risks inherent to airlines, our competitive environment, our reliance on third parties who provide facilities or services to us, the possible loss of key personnel, economic and other conditions in markets in which we operate, the ability to successfully develop a resort in Southwest Florida, governmental regulation, increases in maintenance costs and cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in our operating results.

Any forward-looking statements are based on information available to us today and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

Detailed financial information follows:

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING REVENUES:

















Passenger $ 454,199

$ 224,840

$ 416,976

102.0 %

8.9 % Third party products 25,323

10,726

16,456

136.1

53.9 Fixed fee contracts 17,241

9,425

22,199

82.9

(22.3) Other 121

1,570

5,443

(92.3)

(97.8) Total operating revenues 496,884

246,561

461,074

101.5

7.8 OPERATING EXPENSES:

















Salary and benefits 118,918

74,561

109,859

59.5

8.2 Aircraft fuel 129,560

53,116

103,574

143.9

25.1 Station operations 72,100

36,412

43,063

98.0

67.4 Depreciation and amortization 46,941

43,982

41,740

6.7

12.5 Maintenance and repairs 29,524

15,030

23,243

96.4

27.0 Sales and marketing 21,454

8,187

19,853

162.0

8.1 Aircraft lease rental 5,735

4,424

—

29.6

— Other 28,246

9,050

27,090

212.1

4.3 Special charges 11,074

25,447

—

(56.5)

— Total operating expenses 463,552

270,209

368,422

71.6

25.8 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 33,332

(23,648)

92,652

241.0

(64.0) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:

















Interest expense 18,300

16,344

18,270

12.0

0.2 Interest income (476)

(913)

(2,485)

47.9

80.8 Other, net 361

138

(1,768)

161.6

120.4 Total other expenses 18,185

15,569

14,017

16.8

29.7 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,147

(39,217)

78,635

138.6

(80.7) INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 4,444

(10,379)

18,113

142.8

(75.5) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,703

$ (28,838)

$ 60,522

137.1

(82.3) Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:

















Basic $0.59

($1.79)

$3.72

133.0

(84.1) Diluted $0.59

($1.79)

$3.72

133.0

(84.1) Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing earnings per share attributable to common

shareholders(1):

















Basic 17,827

16,108

16,000

10.7

11.4 Diluted 17,835

16,108

16,006

10.7

11.4





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change(1)

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING STATISTICS

















Total system statistics:

















Passengers 3,731,034

2,159,035

3,585,966

72.8 %

4.0 % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,440,839

3,315,599

3,928,536

33.9

13.0 Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 10.44

8.15

9.38

28.1

11.3 Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2) 10.16

7.67

9.38

32.5

8.3 Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.92

1.60

2.64

82.5

10.6 Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 7.52

6.55

6.74

14.8

11.6 Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)(2) 7.24

6.07

6.74

19.3

7.4 ASMs per gallon of fuel 85.0

88.3

82.8

(3.7)

2.7 Departures 29,193

22,189

27,088

31.6

7.8 Block hours 67,047

49,500

60,684

35.4

10.5 Average stage length (miles) 865

860

846

0.6

2.2 Average number of operating aircraft during period 107.1

101.7

90.1

5.3

18.9 Average block hours per aircraft per day 6.8

5.9

7.3

15.3

(6.8) Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,458

3,863

4,363

15.4

2.2 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 52,224

37,549

47,461

39.1

10.0 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.48

$ 1.41

$ 2.18

75.9

13.8 Scheduled service statistics:

















Passengers 3,671,032

2,129,292

3,516,263

72.4

4.4 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 3,306,563

1,878,831

3,073,055

76.0

7.6 Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,288,133

3,226,050

3,745,031

32.9

14.5 Load factor 77.1 %

58.2 %

82.1 %

18.9

(5.0) Departures 27,818

21,399

25,541

30.0

8.9 Block hours 64,510

48,081

57,687

34.2

11.8 Average seats per departure 175.2

173.3

171.2

1.1

2.3 Yield (cents) 6.80

6.06

7.48

12.2

(9.1) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 11.18

7.30

11.57

53.2

(3.4) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 61.24

$ 53.45

$ 65.35

14.6

(6.3) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 62.48

$ 52.14

$ 53.24

19.8

17.4 Average fare - third party products $ 6.90

$ 5.04

$ 4.68

36.9

47.4 Average fare - total $ 130.62

$ 110.63

$ 123.26

18.1

6.0 Average stage length (miles) 876

868

856

0.9

2.3 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 50,313

36,446

45,163

38.0

11.4 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.48

$ 1.40

$ 2.18

77.1

13.8 Percent of sales through website during period 95.6 %

92.7 %

93.1 %

2.9

2.5 Other data:

















Rental car days sold 314,372

259,791

426,428

21.0

(26.3) Hotel room nights sold 65,623

49,628

96,396

32.2

(31.9)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change (2) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, when applicable, and profit sharing bonus accruals (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path

Allegiant Travel Company Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING REVENUES:

















Passenger $ 1,578,436

$ 902,187

$ 1,682,955

75.0 %

(6.2) % Third party products 86,487

46,482

70,012

86.1

23.5 Fixed fee contracts 41,184

26,865

65,057

53.3

(36.7) Other 1,803

14,539

22,941

(87.6)

(92.1) Total operating revenues 1,707,910

990,073

1,840,965

72.5

(7.2) OPERATING EXPENSES:

















Salary and benefits 484,573

377,825

450,448

28.3

7.6 Aircraft fuel 440,235

221,827

427,827

98.5

2.9 Station operations 243,346

144,771

171,420

68.1

42.0 Depreciation and amortization 181,035

176,267

155,852

2.7

16.2 Maintenance and repairs 105,943

63,895

91,713

65.8

15.5 Sales and marketing 72,742

43,517

78,910

67.2

(7.8) Aircraft lease rental 21,242

9,828

—

116.1

— Other 83,902

79,277

100,845

5.8

(16.8) Payroll Support Programs grant recognition (202,181)

(152,448)

—

(32.6)

— Special charges 13,998

306,299

—

(95.4)

— Total operating expenses 1,444,835

1,271,058

1,477,015

13.7

(2.2) OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 263,075

(280,985)

363,950

193.6

(27.7) OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSES:

















Interest expense 68,403

60,493

76,801

13.1

(10.9) Interest income (1,814)

(5,509)

(12,523)

67.1

85.5 Loss on extinguishment of debt 71

1,222

3,677

(94.2)

(98.1) Special charges —

26,632

—

(100.0)

— Other, net (205)

(2,756)

(5,252)

92.6

96.1 Total other expenses 66,455

80,082

62,703

(17.0)

6.0 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 196,620

(361,067)

301,247

154.5

(34.7) INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 44,767

(176,974)

69,130

125.3

(35.2) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 151,853

$ (184,093)

$ 232,117

182.5

(34.6) Earnings (loss) per share to common shareholders:

















Basic $8.69

($11.53)

$14.27

175.4

(39.1) Diluted $8.68

($11.53)

$14.26

175.3

(39.1) Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing earnings per share attributable to common

shareholders(1):

















Basic 17,212

15,992

16,027

7.6

7.4 Diluted 17,231

15,992

16,041

7.7

7.4





(1) The Company's unvested restricted stock awards are considered participating securities as they receive non-forfeitable rights to cash dividends at the same rate as common stock. The Basic and Diluted earnings per share calculations for the periods presented reflect the two-class method mandated by ASC Topic 260, "Earnings Per Share." The two-class method adjusts both the net income and the shares used in the calculation. Application of the two-class method did not have a significant impact on the Basic and Diluted earnings per share for the periods presented.

Allegiant Travel Company Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Change(1)

2021

2020

2019

YoY

Yo2Y OPERATING STATISTICS

















Total system statistics:

















Passengers 13,637,405

8,623,984

15,012,149

58.1 %

(9.2) % Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 17,490,571

13,125,533

16,174,240

33.3

8.1 Operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 8.26

9.68

9.13

(14.7)

(9.5) Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents)(2) 9.12

8.61

9.13

5.9

(0.1) Fuel expense per ASM (cents) 2.52

1.69

2.65

49.1

(4.9) Operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 5.74

7.99

6.48

(28.2)

(11.4) Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents)(2) 6.61

6.92

6.48

(4.5)

2.0 ASMs per gallon of fuel 85.4

87.8

82.3

(2.7)

3.7 Departures 117,047

87,955

110,542

33.1

5.9 Block hours 264,628

196,849

248,513

34.4

6.5 Average stage length (miles) 856

862

855

(0.7)

0.1 Average number of aircraft during period 103.0

97.4

85.6

5.7

20.3 Average block hours per aircraft per day 7.0

5.9

8.0

18.6

(12.5) Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 4,458

3,863

4,363

15.4

2.2 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 204,689

149,479

196,442

36.9

4.2 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.15

$ 1.48

$ 2.18

45.3

(1.4) Scheduled service statistics:

















Passengers 13,509,544

8,553,623

14,823,267

57.9

(8.9) Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 11,963,715

7,626,470

13,038,003

56.9

(8.2) Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 17,027,902

12,814,080

15,545,818

32.9

9.5 Load factor 70.3 %

59.5 %

83.9 %

10.8

(13.6) Departures 113,121

85,276

105,690

32.7

7.0 Block hours 256,991

191,732

238,361

34.0

7.8 Average seats per departure 174.2

172.8

171.1

0.8

1.8 Yield (cents) 6.61

5.88

7.00

12.4

(5.6) Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents)(3) 9.78

7.40

11.28

32.2

(13.3) Average fare - scheduled service(4) $ 58.50

$ 52.45

$ 61.58

11.5

(5.0) Average fare - air-related charges(4) $ 58.33

$ 53.02

$ 51.96

10.0

12.3 Average fare - third party products $ 6.40

$ 5.43

$ 4.72

17.9

35.6 Average fare - total $ 123.24

$ 110.91

$ 118.26

11.1

4.2 Average stage length (miles) 862

867

859

(0.6)

0.3 Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 198,891

145,528

188,596

36.7

5.5 Average fuel cost per gallon $ 2.13

$ 1.48

$ 2.18

43.9

(2.3) Percent of sales through website during period 94.7 %

93.1 %

93.3 %

1.6

1.5 Other data:

















Rental car days sold 1,361,123

1,132,173

1,921,930

20.2

(29.2) Hotel room nights sold 261,158

199,059

415,593

31.2

(37.2)





(1) Except load factor and percent of sales through website, which is percentage point change (2) Adjusted numbers exclude COVID related special charges, the net benefit from the payroll support programs, when applicable, and profit sharing bonus accruals (3) Various components of this measurement do not have a direct correlation to ASMs. These figures are provided on a per ASM basis to facilitate comparison with airlines reporting revenues on a per ASM basis (4) Reflects division of passenger revenue between scheduled service and air-related charges in Company's booking path

Summary Balance Sheet Unaudited (millions) December 31, 2021 (unaudited)

December 31, 2020

Percent Change Unrestricted cash and investments









Cash and cash equivalents $ 365.6

$ 152.8

139.3 % Short-term investments 817.2

532.5

53.5 Total unrestricted cash and investments 1,182.8

685.3

72.6 Debt









Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of related costs 130.1

217.2

(40.1) Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities and related costs 1,612.5

1,441.8

11.8 Total debt 1,742.6

1,659.0

5.0 Debt, net of liquidity 559.8

973.7

(42.5) Total Allegiant Travel Company shareholders' equity 1,223.6

699.4

74.9

Summary Cash Flow

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Percent Unaudited (millions) 2021

2020

Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 488.2

$ 234.6

108.1 % Changes in air traffic liability (0.1)

57.6

(100.2) Changes in working capital, ex air traffic liability 69.7

(213.9)

132.6 Purchase of property and equipment 255.5

281.2

(9.1) Cash dividends paid to shareholders —

11.4

(100.0) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 281.7

428.0

(34.2) Principal payments on long-term debt & finance lease obligations 301.1

217.8

38.2 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 335.1

—

100.0

EPS Calculation

The following table sets forth the computation of net income (loss) per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the periods indicated (share count and dollar amounts other than per-share amounts in table are in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Basic:













Net income (loss) $ 10,703

$ (28,838)

$ 151,853

$ (184,093) Less income allocated to participating securities (163)

—

(2,218)

(236) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ 10,540

$ (28,838)

$ 149,635

$ (184,329) Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.59

$ (1.79)

$ 8.69

$ (11.53) Weighted-average shares outstanding 17,827

16,108

17,212

15,992 Diluted:













Net income (loss) $ 10,703

$ (28,838)

$ 151,853

$ (184,093) Less income allocated to participating securities (163)

—

(2,215)

(236) Net income (loss) attributable to common stock $ 10,540

$ (28,838)

$ 149,638

$ (184,329) Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.59

$ (1.79)

$ 8.68

$ (11.53) Weighted-average shares outstanding (1) 17,827

16,108

17,212

15,992





(1) Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents excluded from the diluted per share calculation is not material.

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Presentation

Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

(Unaudited)

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, all eliminate the effect of special expenses related directly to COVID 19, the net benefit related to the payroll support grants from the U.S. Treasury, when applicable, and profit sharing bonus accruals which are not reflective of our ongoing operating performance. As such, all of these are non-GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA, as presented in this press release, and the various adjusted metrics disclosed, are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

We define "EBITDA" as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. "Adjusted EBITDA" is EBITDA adjusted to eliminate the effect of special expenses related directly to COVID 19, the net benefit related to the payroll support grants from the U.S. Treasury, when applicable, and profit sharing bonus accruals. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with these definitions may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and liquidity and these are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe the presentation of these measures is relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view results in a manner similar to the method used by management and makes it easier to compare our results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool. These limitations include the following:

EBITDA does not reflect our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments to purchase capital equipment;

EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service principal or interest payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets that we currently depreciate and amortize will likely have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect the cash required to fund such replacements;

other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure; and

the adjustments we make to EBITDA to determine our Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same adjustments used by other airlines.

Presented below is a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which we believe is net income (loss). We believe the presentation of EBITDA and the various adjusted measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow them to better compare our results to other airlines.

In addition to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, we have included a separate EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements. This measurement of EBITDA adjusts for losses on impairment, Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense, amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, special non-recurring items, and other items.

The SEC has adopted rules (Regulation G) regulating the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Because of our use of non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Regulation G requires us to include in this press release a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is operating revenue, operating income (loss), net income (loss), operating expenses, and diluted earnings (loss) per share and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. Our utilization of non-GAAP measurements is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income (loss), net income (loss) or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our use of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies in the airline and travel industry. The reconciliation of each of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for the periods is indicated below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted operating income

(loss) (millions)













Operating income (loss) as reported (GAAP) $ 33.3

$ (23.6)

$ 263.1

$ (281.0)















Net benefit from PSPs (4) (2.2)

(9.6)

(192.0)

(165.4) Operating special charges 11.1

25.4

14.0

306.3 Bonus accrual 3.5

—

27.1

— Adjusted operating income (loss) (1) 45.7

(7.8)

112.2

(140.1)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) before

income taxes (millions)













Income (loss) before income taxes as reported (GAAP) $ 15.1

$ (39.2)

$ 196.6

$ (361.1)















Net benefit from PSPs (4) (2.2)

(9.6)

(192.0)

(165.4) Special charges (operating & non-operating) 11.1

25.4

14.0

332.9 Bonus accrual 3.5

—

27.1

— Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) 27.5

(23.4)

45.7

(193.6)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss)

(millions) and adjusted earnings (loss) per share













Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes (1) $ 27.5

$ (23.4)

$ 45.7

$ (193.6) Provision (benefit) for income taxes as reported (GAAP) 4.4

(10.4)

44.8

(177.0) Adjusted provision (benefit) for income taxes (1) (2) 6.2

(5.4)

10.6

(44.5) Net income (loss) adjusted for special items, payroll

support, and adjustments to tax resulting from

payroll support (1) 21.3

(18.0)

35.1

(149.1)















Diluted shares as reported (GAAP) (thousands) 17,835

16,108

17,231

15,992 Diluted earnings (loss) per share as reported (GAAP) 0.59

(1.79)

8.68

(11.53) Adjusted fully diluted earnings (loss) per share (1) 1.18

(1.12)

2.04

(9.33)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of adjusted CASM and CASM

excluding fuel (millions, unless otherwise noted)













Operating expense as reported (GAAP) $ 463.6

$ 270.2

$ 1,444.8

$ 1,271.1















Net benefit from PSPs (4) 2.2

9.6

192.0

165.4 Operating special charges (11.1)

(25.4)

(14.0)

(306.3) Bonus accrual (3.5)

—

(27.1)

— Adjusted operating expense (1) 451.2

254.4

1,595.7

1,130.2 Fuel expense as reported (129.6)

(53.1)

(440.2)

(221.8) Adjusted operating expense excluding fuel (1) 321.6

201.3

1,155.5

908.4















Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 4,440,839

3,315,599

17,490,571

13,125,533















Operating expense per ASM as reported (CASM) (cents) 10.44

8.15

8.26

9.68 Adjusted operating expense per ASM (CASM) (cents) 10.16

7.67

9.12

8.61















Operating CASM, excluding fuel as reported (cents) 7.52

6.55

5.74

7.99 Adjusted operating CASM, excluding fuel (cents) 7.24

6.07

6.61

6.92



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to

EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements (millions)













Net income (loss) $ 10.7

$ (28.8)

$ 151.9

$ (184.1) Interest expense, net 18.0

15.4

66.3

50.9 Income tax provision (benefit) 4.4

(10.4)

44.8

(177.0) Depreciation and amortization 46.9

44.0

181.0

176.3 Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

0.1

1.2 Consolidated EBITDA (1) 80.0

20.2

444.1

(132.7) Adjusting items as defined per credit agreements (3) 169.1

51.4

259.8

662.3 EBITDA as defined by certain credit agreements (1) 249.1

71.6

703.9

529.6



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of consolidated EBITDA to

adjusted EBITDA (millions)













Consolidated EBITDA (per calculation in previous table) (1) $ 80.0

$ 20.2

$ 444.1

$ (132.7)















Net Benefit from PSP (4) (2.2)

(9.6)

(192.0)

(165.4) Operating special charges 11.1

25.4

14.0

306.3 Non-operating special charges —

—

—

26.6 Enhanced variable compensation 3.5

—

27.1

— Adjusted EBITDA (1) 92.4

36.0

293.2

34.8





(1) Denotes non-GAAP figure (2) Adjusted income tax for 2021 estimates a 23.0% effective rate (3) Adjusting items include the following: loss on impairment, Sunseeker net loss, stock compensation expense,

amortization of debt issuance costs, (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, tax provision - in excess of cash paid, and other special non-recurring items (4) Net benefit from PSPs includes "PSP1", "PSP2", "PSP3", and Employee Retention Credit

