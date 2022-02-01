Staffbase Receives ClearBox 2022 Choice Award for Intranets & Employee Experience Platforms

Following last year's win of the Global Employee App Choice Award, Staffbase stands out as the only vendor to receive awards in multiple report categories

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase , a leading provider of employee communication management solutions, announces today it has received a ClearBox 2022 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms.

"We are very excited to be recognized in this report," said Staffbase Co-Founder and CSO Frank Wolf. "We are the only choice vendor in the report that comes from the mobile app space. Receiving the Choice Award in a new category this year is confirmation for us that Staffbase has successfully created an intranet product that not only competes with, but even outperforms products that have been in that space for twice as long."

With intranets and employee experience platforms becoming increasingly strategic investments in driving organizational change and supporting employees day-to-day, ClearBox seeks to help companies navigate the market by providing a comprehensive buying guide. The free report provides 670 pages of extensive reviews of over 20 vendors, including ratings for key product areas, real customer feedback, and advice on how to choose the right intranet.

All vendors were evaluated on several scenarios that are important to businesses in choosing the right tool. Staffbase stood out with exceptionally high scores in mobile and frontline support, analytics, as well as overall user experience and visual appeal.

About Staffbase, ClearBox writes:

"With its origins in the employee mobile app market, Staffbase is now a fully featured independent intranet product that still delivers a first-rate mobile experience. With the acquisition of Bananatag and Valo in 2021, Staffbase is one of the largest employee experience platforms on the market, and its features certainly deliver."

About ClearBox Consulting Ltd.

ClearBox Consulting Ltd. is a specialist independent consultancy that believes in making the workplace a better and more productive experience. They understand technology, but approach it from the people side first. Their goal is to help organizations collaborate and communicate more effectively. They specialize in intranets and the wider digital workplace, including internal social networks, enterprise mobile strategies, and real-time collaboration tools. For more information, visit https://www.clearbox.co.uk/

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the fastest growing, most experienced employee communications platform provider for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Dresden, Kelowna, London, Munich, New York City, and Vancouver, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 1,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Paulaner, Spark Power, UC Health, US LBM, and Vestas. Staffbase was recently awarded the 2021 Global Employee App Choice by ClearBox Consulting and is once again the #1 Employee Communications Software on G2. Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

