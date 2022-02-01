Simply Organic Announces New Grants to Frontline Organizations Addressing Food Insecurity

The Simply Organic Giving Fund will award $150,000 to six organizations ensuring access to healthy and organic foods

NORWAY, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Organic, a leader in organic herbs, spices, flavors and seasonings, today announced the six recipients receiving grants from the Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program, donating a collective $150,000 to address food insecurity in the U.S.

For the 2022 granting period, the Simply Organic Giving Fund selected organizations that are working tirelessly to increase access to healthy and organic foods for communities in need, including refugees, communities experiencing the impact of natural disasters and families living in food deserts.

"At Simply Organic, ensuring access to responsibly-sourced organics is at the center of our mission and purpose," says Katie Shatzer, Senior Brand Manager at Simply Organic. "As the prevalence of food insecurity has heightened over the last two years, the Simply Organic Giving Fund remains steadfast in its commitment to helping nourish food insecure communities in the United States and Canada by supporting organizations that provide access to healthy, organic food options."

The 2022 Simply Organic Giving Fund Grant Program recipients include:

Dion's Chicago Dream : Dion's Chicago Dream brings fresh, healthy produce to residents of Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood — a food desert where more than 13,500 individuals lack consistent access to adequate, nutritious food — and will receive a $15,000 grant from Simply Organic to continue expanding Dream Deliveries and increase access to healthy, nutritious fruits and vegetables.

Emergency Food Network : Emergency Food Network's Mother Earth Farm harvests and distributes more than 100,000 lbs. of organic produce to local food pantries every year. Mother Earth Farm will receive a $45,000 grant to continue growing more than 100 types of fruits and vegetables that meet the wide-ranging needs of pantry guests and celebrate their unique culinary cultures.

HASER : HASER works to combat growing food insecurity in Puerto Rico following natural disasters and a socioeconomic crisis that left the island dependent on imported food. Through its network of local farmers, HASER has provided more than 28,000 lbs. of organic, locally grown produce to families in need and will receive a $15,000 grant to expand its network of local farmers and continue to combat food insecurity in Puerto Rico .

Matthew 25 : Matthew 25's Groundswell Café is a "pay-it-forward" eatery providing eastern Iowans with access to handmade organic meals — regardless of their ability to pay. Groundswell Café will receive a $15,000 grant to continue providing free, healthy, organic meals to residents in need.

Project Worthmore : Project Worthmore's DeLaney Community Farm supports refugees and immigrants through community-based food security programs. Dedicated farm shares provide organic produce distributed three times a week to over 150 refugee households and will receive a $45,000 grant to expand their operations at DeLaney Farm and continue to distribute fresh, healthy produce.

Working Theory Farm: Working Theory Farm is a nonprofit organic farm in Hillsboro, Oregon committed to serving low-income Latinx families, many of whom are migrants or undocumented. In partnership with Centro Cultural, this year it aims to distribute more than 15,000 lbs. of free fresh, organic produce to these underrepresented families in need. The organization will receive a $15,000 grant to assist their Project SOPA, an initiative to address the racial disparities of poverty and food insecurity among migrant workers in the community.

In 2001, the Simply Organic Giving Fund was established to support organic agricultural development around the world. In 2018, the brand turned its giving focus to the important work of supporting organizations dedicated to nourishing the millions of food insecure in the United States and Canada. Over the past 20 years, the Simply Organic Giving Fund has given more than $2 million to projects around the globe.

To learn more about the Simply Organic Giving Fund, visit http://www.simplyorganic.com/community/about/giving-back.

Simply Organic®

Frontier Co-op®

Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic, and Aura Cacia brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products — with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at www.frontiercoop.com.

