ReviewRight Protect™ by HaystackID® Named to The National Law Journal's 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazers List

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today that the company's ReviewRight Protect offering has been named to The National Law Journal's 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazers list.

Developed from HaystackID's work in providing leading law firms and corporations with rapid and accurate post-data breach incident response support, ReviewRight Protect is used by corporations, law firms, insurers, cybersecurity providers, and incident response companies. It provides sensitive data detection, identification, review, and notification capabilities for corporations dealing with the challenge of data breach incident response. The tool combines AI and innovative visualizations with extensive legal and regulatory discovery and review experience to inform post-breach data-driven decisions and responses.

Brought to market in 2021, ReviewRight Protect powered by Protect Analytics, is enabled by a collection of proprietary workflows and proven tools to help proactively or reactively determine sensitive data concentrations, locations, and relationships to inform notification lists, exposure assessments, and discovery targeting.

"We know that innovation will drive the solutions needed to address burgeoning cybersecurity challenges that impact those in legal technology," said Michael Sarlo, HaystackID's Chief Innovation Officer and President of Global Investigations & Cyber Incident Response Services. "We are proud to have ReviewRight Protect recognized for our innovative work in this area."

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

