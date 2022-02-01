Kaspien Expands Direct-To-Consumer Vertical

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today announced the expansion of the Company's direct-to-consumer (DTC) vertical. Kaspien will build a comprehensive infrastructure to support the sale, shipment, and fulfillment of products on direct websites and other off-marketplace channels. To support the growth of the new vertical, the Company has brought in multiple leaders from the e-commerce, logistics, and DTC space.

"As the number of opportunities for brands to engage with their customers increases, we're expanding Kaspien's ecosystem of software and services to support brands' growth accordingly," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "By expanding our DTC efforts, we bolster our already broad array of product offerings, reinforcing Kaspien's position as brands' one-stop shop for holistic online growth. We have the domain expertise to help facilitate DTC lead generation and connection, and we are confident in the technology, products, and teams we've built to help brands reach their long-term e-commerce goals."

Kaspien first began supporting DTC sales through its social media marketing program, which launched in 2017 to help brands promote their products through organic and paid tactics on Facebook and Instagram before expanding to include influencer marketing campaigns. The Company also expanded DTC fulfillment capabilities in early 2021 to support brands negatively impacted by ongoing FBA restrictions, and Kaspien has produced websites for multiple brands to support their DTC goals.

Kaspien projects to broadly roll out the DTC offering to customers in the coming months. The increased focus on DTC will operate in parallel to the large online marketplaces and brick-and-mortar stores, driving a holistic and omnichannel approach to e-commerce and online sales for CPG brands. The DTC strategy will be deployed through a series of partnerships and acquisitions representing the entire lifecycle of e-commerce, from lead generation to fulfillment and customer service.

"Brands stepping into the DTC space often find themselves overwhelmed with the number of moving parts and processes, especially those brands that are simultaneously trying to tackle Amazon. We're seeking to simplify that, to be the one partner they need for everything," said Kaspien's new Director of Marketing, Rett Clevenger. "The confluence of budget, time, and exposure can be daunting, but our product offerings and focus on the space will allow us to support our brands from the moment a customer first engages with marketing collateral all the way until the package arrives on their doorstep – and if needed, even beyond."

In addition to Clevenger, Kaspien recently appointed General Manager of Retail Claudio Saenz to augment expanded DTC operations. By leveraging their expertise in the e-commerce and retail spaces, the new senior team members will work to align Kaspien's strategic vision with these accelerated DTC efforts.

Additional information about the new team members is included below:

Rett Clevenger, Director of Marketing

A self-described left-brain marketer, Clevenger is methodical and analytical in his approach to the profession. He brings more than a decade of experience working with customer success teams, developers, and acquisitions teams. Over the course of his career, he has utilized e-commerce to create substantial growth for companies of all sizes in numerous industries. Prior to his role at Kaspien, he served as Director of Marketing for outdoor brand Liberty Mountain.

Claudio Saenz, General Manager of Retail

As a business development professional, Saenz is passionate about identifying innovative approaches, scaling brands, implementing digital sales strategies, and ultimately producing results. He spent the last nine years of his career with one of the largest Hispanic HBC Distributors in the US, helping to scale their physical and digital sales across various sales channels. His main goals, aside from improving employee experiences, are focused on accelerating Kaspien partners' sales growth while preserving the core business and expanding new markets. He endeavors to foster a growth mindset by emitting energy and enthusiasm.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading-edge global e-commerce growth platform that helps brands sell more effectively online. The Company deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and expand brands' presence on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing proprietary technologies for supply chain resilience, marketing, brand control, and predictive analytics. Serving thousands of brands, distributors, agencies, and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring its extensive suite of seller services to partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success in its mission to become number one in GMV for marketplace services. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of partners such as 3M, Funko, Strider Bikes, and UNFI. For more information, visit kaspien.com.

