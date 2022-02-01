Hotel Industry Executive Sherif Guirguis Joins Lodging Dynamics as Chief Operating Officer

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), an award-winning hotel management company, today announced the appointment of Sherif Guirguis as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). A long-time hotel industry executive, Sherif has worked for Marriott International and leading hotel development and management companies.

"As Lodging Dynamics has accelerated its growth, we have been diligently seeking the right COO to help lead the Company into the future. We are thrilled to bring Sherif on board. His incredible leadership coupled with his extensive experience and qualifications will be immensely beneficial for our Company," said Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics' President and CEO.

Sherif spent nearly 25 years with Marriott International. During that time, he served in General Manager, Regional, and Area executive roles. He oversaw all aspects of hotel operations and owner relations. His experience extends across full-service, select-service, and extended-stay brands and properties. Following Marriott, he served as Vice President of Regional Operations for White Lodging Services, followed by overseeing the operations of Silverwest Hotels. At White Lodging and Silverwest, Sherif worked with many premium hotel brands including, Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott brands.

"I am excited to join Lodging Dynamics and the world-class team they have assembled. With continued growth, I look forward to building on the foundation they have established," stated Sherif.

Sherif earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management. Sherif and his wife Tracey enjoy hiking, cycling, traveling, and photography.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

