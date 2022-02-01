Healogics 2022 Healing Can't Wait Program Raises Awareness about the Impact of Heart Health on Wound Healing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics, the nation's leading provider of advanced wound care services, as part of their 2022 Healing Can't Wait program, is promoting awareness of heart health and its impact to wound healing through their seventh annual Heart Health Awareness campaign. Throughout Heart Health Awareness Month, Healogics will work to spread awareness about how cardiovascular diseases can affect the wound healing process.

An alarming 48 percent of Americans currently suffer from cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease can take many forms:

Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Peripheral Artery Disease(PAD)

Vascular Insufficiency Diseases

These conditions may lead to blockages that obstruct the flow of blood, hindering the delivery of oxygen and nutrition needed for proper wound healing, impeding the healing process.

In recognition of the rising rate of amputations due to COVID-19 related treatment delays, the American Heart Association aims to reduce amputations 20% by 2030 through increased peripheral artery disease awareness, and diagnosis and early intervention of cardiovascular-related wounds. It's a mission that Healogics is proud to share.

"It is important that those living with chronic wounds, as well as those who are at risk, understand the role heart health has in wound healing," said David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout February, we seek to educate our communities and health care providers in an effort to improve access to wound care for all that need it."

The affect heart health can have to wound healing is a concern for many of the approximately 8 million people in the United States already living with a non-healing wound. The Healogics Heart Health campaign is part of the year-long 2022 Healing Can't Wait program, dedicated to empowering both patients and healthcare providers with resources to help improve health, heal wounds and prevent amputations.

About Healogics

