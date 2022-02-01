eSCRIBE Receives Official Endorsement from National League of Cities as an Exclusive Enterprise Partner for Remote Meeting Management and Citizen Engagement Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eSCRIBE, the leading provider of collaboration and productivity solutions for municipal governments, today announced its endorsement from the National League of Cities (NLC) as an Exclusive Enterprise Partner for Remote Meeting Management and Citizen Engagement Solutions. The NLC will also use eSCRIBE's platform as their official meeting management system for internal board and committee meetings.

The announcement comes as a result of eSCRIBE's continued commitment to improve meeting management for local municipalities across the United States and as organizations around the world continue to adapt to remote-first work and virtual meetings.

The new exclusive endorsement in the meeting management and citizen engagement category enables NLC member municipalities to take advantage of more in-depth eSCRIBE offerings and continue to digitally transform their operations. As a remote-first organization, eSCRIBE understands the challenges and opportunities that come with effectively managing offsite work. For this reason, eSCRIBE will empower municipalities and their workforces with best practices, training, and educational resources.

According to the Status of Telework in the Federal Government Report to Congress, 90% of eligible Federal employees worked remotely in fiscal year 2020. The Pew Research Centre also reports that 46% of all workers who had never worked remotely before the pandemic now prefer to telework at least part-time going forward.

eSCRIBE's remote meeting management platform saves time, lowers costs, and increases citizen engagement before, during, and after municipal meetings. In addition to its robust agenda and minutes management capabilities, eSCRIBE enables municipalities to deploy electronic voting and request-to-speak queues for public meetings, as well as live-streaming and video recording and publishing.

"We're thrilled to continue to strengthen our partnership with the National League of Cities, said Robert Treumann, President, CEO, eSCRIBE. "We've seen how greatly member cities have benefited from a structured and forward-thinking platform to ease common frustrations for city staff and elected officials. After a thorough vetting process by the NLC, we are delighted to receive their official endorsement as an Enterprise Partner and be recognized as creators of industry best practices for municipal meeting management software."

"We utilize eSCRIBE for our own internal board and committee meetings and we're excited to partner with eSCRIBE to empower our members and their employees in embracing best-in-class remote-work practices and virtual public meetings," said Clarence E. Anthony, CEO, Executive Director, National League of Cities. "The challenges of COVID-19 have forced us all to quickly adapt from the old ways of doing business. We believe eSCRIBE, a platform designed with the needs of local public government entities in mind, offers the right tools to address their unique challenges and help better serve their residents."

eSCRIBE provides end-to-end meeting management solutions that boost transparency and increase efficiency every step of the way. Designed with compliance in mind, eSCRIBE is built exclusively for the unique structure of the public sector and provides the tools needed for remote, hybrid, and in-person environments. Learn more about eSCRIBE at eSCRIBEmeetings.com/about-us

The National League of Cities is the oldest and largest national organization representing municipal governments throughout the United States. Its mission is to strengthen and promote cities as centers of opportunity, leadership, and governance. Working in partnership with the 49 state municipal leagues, the National League of Cities serves as a resource to and an advocate for the more than 19,000 cities, villages, and towns it represents representing more than 200 million people. Learn more about the NLC at nlc.org/about

