David's Bridal Announces the Launch of New Exclusive Juniors Collection, Jules & Cleo

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today the launch of its first-ever exclusive junior collection, Jules & Cleo. This new collection is the latest product offering in the brand's budding portfolio of diverse gown and dress options, opening the door for new business growth and expanded market share.

With canceled proms, graduations, sorority events and homecomings last year coupled with the return of larger events in 2022, David's Bridal is seeing a surge in demand for junior occasion dresses in the market. Positioning themselves as the dress destination for all occasions, David's Bridal leveraged its industry-leading expertise in offering gorgeous gowns in this new junior category at a value price point that is unprecedented in the current competitive environment. The Jules & Cleo collection features a beautiful assortment of dresses priced between $79 and $399, with additional discounts for Diamond Loyalty Members. Boasting a trendy, youthful, and flirty aesthetic, the collection offers of range of silhouettes, colors, novelty fabrics, and intricate details in sizes 0-30. From a-lines to dramatic ball gowns, soft pastels to bold brights, cut-outs, separates and lace-up backs, Jules & Cleo is the ultimate party brand.

"Our juniors are fun, flirty, outgoing, bold and super trendy," said Nancy Viall, Chief Merchandising Officer at David's Bridal. "Our team of incredibly talented merchants spent months listening to what our customers are looking for in junior occasion styles and carefully crafted the collection to bring it to life. We are thrilled to be able to serve this customer base for all her special life events to come. We are the ultimate dress destination for all of life's most magical moments and Jules & Cleo is a very natural category addition to our assortment and product offerings."

The collection is aptly named after Cleopatra and Juliet of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, both famously fierce women exemplifying strength, confidence, and feministic qualities. Jules & Cleo is now available at all David's Bridal retail stores as well as on DavidsBridal.com. The brand's expert in-house merchants will continually monitor trends and customer demand to inform the direction of the growing collection. From a business perspective, the Jules & Cleo label is an entry point for David's Bridal to reach and serve a new customer base and expand its vast market share. Entering into the junior market also opens the doors for a lifetime customer for the retailer—from her prom or homecoming to her graduation and the day she walks down the aisle, David's Bridal will be her go-to destination for all life events. Junior customers can also join the retailer's industry leading loyalty program, Diamond to receive exclusive discounts, free gifts and rewards and even earn points towards a free getaway to destinations like Jamaica and more.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

