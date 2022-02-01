CORPORATE COUNSEL WOMEN OF COLOR ANNOUNCES 2022 FELLOWSHIP AWARD WINNERS

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Counsel Women of Color® (CCWC), a non-profit professional organization for women attorneys of color, is pleased to announce the selection of twelve law students for its 2022 Diverse Student Mentor Fellowships. The students were selected from a group of applicants from across the nation. Selection criteria included grades, extracurricular activities and a personal essay. The students will receive one-on-one career mentoring from well-established attorneys over the course of the semester, as well as a stipend to cover the cost of books and educational materials.

12 fellows to be recognized at the upcoming annual career strategies conference

Fellowship awardees and the schools they attend are:

Detericka Chambers – Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Victoria Efetevbia – Georgetown University Law Center

Keniece Gray - Georgetown University Law Center

Kayla S. Hope – University of Georgia School of Law

Kelly Nguyen – Emory University School of Law

Favour Okhuevbie – Howard University School of Law

Renisha Ricks – Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

Kayla S. Ryan – University of Alabama School of Law

Kyra Sampson – Temple University Beasley School of Law

Krysten Thomas - Georgetown University Law Center

Simone Yhap – Northeastern University School of Law

Jordan Zolliecoffer – Marquette University Law School

In October, the Fellows will receive honorable mention at the CCWC 18th Annual Careers Strategies Conference, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Atlanta.

The Diverse Student Fellowships are part of CCWC's My Life As A Lawyer Program, the purpose of which is to create a pipeline of underrepresented professionals to increase diversity and inclusion in the legal field. Information on how to apply for CCWC fellowships in Fall 2022 can be found at: https://ccwomenofcolor.org/law-students/.

About: Corporate Counsel Women of Color® is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 18 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to more than 4,700 members worldwide, all committed to developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession. Ms. Robinson Haden was recently honored with an Influential Businesswoman Award from Acquisition International and named one of the top 10 Black Attorneys of the Decade by Lawyers of Color.

