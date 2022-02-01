BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE - POND), OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - OTRA), Agrico Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq - RICO)

Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE – POND)    

Under the terms of the agreement, Angel Pond, a SPAC, will combine with MariaDB Corporation Ab ("MariaDB"), one of the fastest growing and most popular open source database software companies in the world, and result in MariaDB becoming a publicly-listed company. Angel Pond shareholders will retain ownership of 27% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Angel Pond Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

OTR Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – OTRA)   

Under the terms of the agreement, OTR, a SPAC, will combine with Comera Life Sciences, Inc. ("Comera"), which is developing a new generation of bio-innovative biologic medicines to improve patient access, safety, and convenience, and result in Comera becoming a publicly-listed company. OTR shareholders will retain ownership of 41.1% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the OTR Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq – RICO)     

Under the terms of the agreement, Agrico, a SPAC, will combine with Kalera AS ("Kalera"), a leafy green vertical farming company and leader in plant science for producing high-quality produce in controlled environments, and result in Kalera becoming a publicly-listed company. Agrico shareholders will retain ownership of 42% or less of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Agrico Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

