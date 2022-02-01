ALOHA's Organic Plant-Based Protein Bars Launch Nationwide at Whole Foods Market

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALOHA , makers of organic plant-based protein bars, powders and drinks, today announced the launch of four of its fan-favorite protein bar flavors at Whole Foods Market nationwide. The retail expansion is part of the young employee-owned brand's rapid growth as it continues to double in size year-over-year.

ALOHA is an employee-owned and -operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life.

Thoughtfully sourced and crafted with only the highest quality clean ingredients, ALOHA's plant-based protein bars feature a proprietary brown rice and pumpkin seed protein blend and deliver 14g protein and just 5g sugar per serving. Like all of ALOHA's products, the bars are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan and made without gluten, dairy, soy, and sugar alcohols.

ALOHA bars now available at Whole Foods Market include:

Peanut Butter Cup

Cookie Dough

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Coconut Chocolate Almond

"Launching in Whole Foods Market is a major step in growth for our small company and allows us to make it even easier for plant-based and conscious-minded eaters to find and discover our delicious bars," said Brad Charron, CEO, ALOHA. "It's no secret Whole Foods Market has extremely high standards for the brands it carries, and the fact that our bars will be sold is a testament to the quality of our products and, also, a huge win for our company as we strive to help more and more people along their happier paths to healthy."

"We are excited to launch ALOHA plant-based bars nationally, including their Peanut Butter Cup, Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Coconut Chocolate Almond flavors," said Allie Hausladen, Principal Category Merchant at Whole Foods Market. "ALOHA's plant-based bars give our customers new and tasty options within the nutrition bar category."

ALOHA is proudly a B Corp Certified, USDA Organic, and plant-based bar brand!

In addition to Whole Foods Market, ALOHA's bars, drinks and powders can be found grocery stores nationwide, including Erewhon, Kroger, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Central Market, and more. ALOHA can also be found online at Thrive Market, Walmart.com, Vitacost.com and ALOHA.com.

To learn more about ALOHA, please visit www.ALOHA.com and follow along @Alohamoment.

About ALOHA

ALOHA is an employee-owned and -operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, Vegan and next-level delicious--proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation®, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities and the planet.

