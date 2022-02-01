Prestigious national award boosts company's hiring efforts as it looks ahead to another year of accelerated growth

A-LIGN Named On 2022 Top Workplaces USA List Prestigious national award boosts company's hiring efforts as it looks ahead to another year of accelerated growth

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cybersecurity and compliance audit firm, A-LIGN, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award-winner by workplace survey organization Energage . The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

As A-LIGN embarks on an aggressive hiring campaign in 2022, the Top Workplaces USA award is sure to help guide and encourage talented applicants toward the organization. Due to enormous growth and powered by a significant strategic investment from private equity firm, Warburg Pincus in 2021, A-LIGN seeks to almost double the 440-person workforce in the next 11 months.

"While winning the distinction of being a 2022 Top Workplace USA is an honor in itself," remarked A-LIGN founder and CEO, Scott Price, "the fact that almost 70% of our US workforce responded to the survey during the busiest time of the year for us was an even greater honor. I am so proud of the people we have working at A-LIGN."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

The Top Workplaces USA results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

Press Contact:

A-LIGN

Danielle Ostrovsky, Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE A-LIGN