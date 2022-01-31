ZeOmega Reports Sizable Growth in 2021, Key Partnerships and Executive Hires Highlight Strong Momentum Amid Pandemic

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the healthcare industry's leading population health management organization, announced that 2021 represented a record year for the company, with unprecedented growth from new and existing clients, who provide coverage to over 38 million people. ZeOmega also introduced numerous innovative updates to its sophisticated population health analytics offerings, including launching its all-encompassing ZeOmega Health Cloud and adding several strategic new leaders to help meet and exceed business and market needs.

In 2021, ZeOmega established and expanded relationships with several health plans throughout the Midwest and Southeast and is helping them improve care delivery and outcomes through its Jiva health management platform. ZeOmega took on a second subsidiary for McLaren Integrated HMO Group, which provides coverage to more than 260,000 members, and broadened its relationship with Sentara Health Plans to cover over 875,000 members. ZeOmega additionally processed twelve client renewals with another two currently underway and established a partnership with Findhelp, formerly Aunt Bertha, creator of the nation's leading social care network that connects people in need to local social services to support overall health. ZeOmega is also developing more SDOH platform partnerships and looks forward to more announcements in the future.

ZeOmega also welcomed healthcare industry leaders David Sand, MD, MBA and Andy Arends on board in 2021 as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Growth Officer, respectively, to drive the company's innovation and growth with their extensive backgrounds in the health and technology industries. Dr. Sand has a proven track record of success in care management, finance, MLR management, risk adjustment and management, data analytics and medical management platforms, healthcare coordination, fraud waste and abuse, utilization management, peer review, network development, policy development, provider credentialing and education. Arends is an experienced leader and innovator in health information technology solutions for health plans and providers and has led teams in developing data analytics, automation, member/patient experience, AI and value-based care solutions.

ZeOmega's growth prospects have resulted in additional expertise and leadership representing a 17% increase in global headcount from 2020. Affirmatively, in 2021, ZeOmega was cited as "leading" with the highest score of all vendors reviewed in KLAS's "Payer Care Management 2021 Performance Report."

Less than a month into the new year, ZeOmega secured another new health plan client, and has laid out an impressive product roadmap that builds on the accomplishments of 2021. The company is continuing to expand the capabilities of its Health Cloud platform, which provide a comprehensive set of population health, care management and operational tools to health plans, health systems, Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and value-based care organizations. It includes a comprehensive Medicare Advantage Compliance Solution which is continuously updated with new features to ensure on-going compliance with CMS mandated changes. The ZeOmega Health Cloud is powered by advanced AI/ML technology that is consistently enhanced and supports a wide range of functions, including cost driver stratification and automating care management workflows. ZeOmega also recently upgraded its industry leading software, Jiva, to version 6.5, which is at the core of the Health Cloud, and is being rolled out to several key customers to further enhance comprehensive care management.

"The Health Cloud, with its data platform and integrated application ecosystem, gives ZeOmega an advantage in the market as the only true 'one-stop shop' that allows health plans to manage their business, ensuring members get the services they need," said Dr. Sand. "The fully-integrated platform aggregates data from across the healthcare ecosystem so that plans can conduct AI-driven analytics that yield actionable insights and optimize member and business outcomes."

ZeOmega also launched its HealthUnity™ Interoperability Platform, which supports robust data exchange between payers, providers and other stakeholders, and now enables fully automated electronic prior authorizations. HealthUnity also upholds compliance with the new CMS interoperability rules, including the Payer to Payer Data Exchange requirement. Additionally, the company's new SDOH module is progressing at a steady pace with three clients secured in the past year and a total contract value close to $2 million. The solution's powerful machine learning algorithms, data synthesis and visualization support care managers in meeting the needs of disadvantaged communities and provide rich data for the powerful Jiva rules engine, which automates stratification and sorting of members into appropriate workflows.

"ZeOmega is a true visionary that continues to look ahead and develop innovations that will take the healthcare ecosystem to the next level," said ZeOmega Founder and CEO Sam Rangaswamy. "Our Health Cloud supports clients with over 38 million lives, and we aim to surpass that in 2022 with even more leading tools and strategies for organizations to address the critical area of population health. ZeOmega has a dynamic roadmap for the future that includes innovations in member engagement, quality and risk adjustment, advanced population health analytics capabilities and continued expansion of compliance and SDOH. We have great plans to continue to raise the bar in the industry and set a standard for the market."

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using the ZeOmega Health Cloud experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of the 38 million lives covered by its clients. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

