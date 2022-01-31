TRANSMEDIA GROUP TO STEP OUT ON MEN'S FASHION MEDIA RUNWAY FOR CONCIERGE CUSTOM CLOTHING LINE 'GENT ROW' CREATED BY SUAVE AND IMPECCABLY DRESSED, TIM BEASLEY

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to highlight concierge custom clothing line Gent Row as its clothing connoisseur and savoir faire founder Tim Beasley unveils new ensemble of fashionable clothing for discriminating men.

"We're honored to represent such a distinctive line of men's clothing as Gent Row and we're sure media will enjoy interviewing its handsome and fashionable founder Tim Beasley," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia said it will call fashion media's attention to Gent Row's new line available now for private in-person showings and soon in major stores, including new men's suits at prices starting at $795; sport coats $695; shirts and trousers $155 and $145; jeans $125 and shoes $295.

"Our publicity will show how good Gent Row is at providing discriminating, but time-constrained customers with quick and easy at-home fittings for online purchases, which makes such fashion sense for busy executives," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

Most products seen on Gent Row's online store can be purchased once customer's measurements are in Gent Row's database.

NEW GENT ROW TUXEDO

TransMedia said it will feature in news releases Gent Row's new "Tropical Weight Velvet Tuxedo" with a soft natural shoulder to be worn for any black tie or formal event. Publicity also will feature beautifully finished dress and sport shirts designed by Gent Row including 50 new styles that can be made with any type of shirt details desired.

TransMedia said its publicity also will feature Gent Row's new "SIGNATURE" Cologne Inspired by the Beaches of Palm Beach, which will be available this Spring as a Private Blend with every bottle having a personally engraved signature

"The fragrance will be warm, spicy and fresh with a Woody Spicy, Lemon Peel scent," said Madden.

Beasley calls his new Signature Cologne fragrance "opulent, fresh, and iconic, reminiscent of an evening out on Worth Avenue after a day of sailing with blends of rich spices, vanilla, and tobacco flower, and citrus to leave a omnipresence of fresh sophistication, emitting and leaving a powerful impression."

Madden said the 50 mL and 100 mL flacons have the sleek look of an opulent chess piece carved with consummate craftmanship, adding monumental beauty to a dressing table or grooming area, while a gold leafed set-up box completes the design.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 (o) 561-908-1683 (c); amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

