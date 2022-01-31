Thomas A. Demetrio Ranked First by IL Super Lawyers for Sixth Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas A. Demetrio, co-founder of the Chicago law firm of Corboy & Demetrio, has been ranked first in the state by Illinois Super Lawyers for 2022. This is the sixth year in a row Thomas has earned the #1 overall ranking. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Only the top 5% of lawyers in the state qualify to be named a Super Lawyer.

Thomas A. Demetrio, Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder (PRNewswire)

"This phenomenal recognition is a reflection of the collective and tireless work of all our attorneys, day in and day out. I share this acknowledgment with the entire firm," Demetrio said.

Thomas is one of 10 Corboy & Demetrio Partners who were selected to 2022 Illinois Super Lawyers, which includes: Philip Harnett Corboy, who was selected to Top 100; Michael K. Demetrio; Francis Patrick Murphy; Kenneth T. Lumb; Daniel S. Kirschner; Michelle M. Kohut; William T. Gibbs; Edward G. Willer; David R. Barry, Jr. (Of Counsel); and Susan J. Schwartz (Of Counsel). Associate Attorneys Michael D. Ditore, Britney R. Pennycook, and Andrew P. Stevens were selected to 2022 Illinois Rising Stars.

Thomas received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and law degree from IIT-Chicago Kent College of Law. One of his early milestones was acquiring the first 8-figure compensatory verdict in Illinois. He has acquired well over $2 billion in verdicts and settlements, including the largest verdict ever to be affirmed by the Illinois Supreme Court. All of his verdicts have been paid, and he has never lost an appeal.

A leader of the bar, Thomas has served as President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and the 22,000-member Chicago Bar Association. He is an internationally sought-after lecturer on trial techniques and advocacy skills and has authored more than 60 professional articles.

About C&D

Corboy & Demetrio is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases. Our Chicago personal injury lawyers are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than $4 billion in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of $1 million. To speak with Thomas Demetrio, call 312-346-3191 or email us at info@corboydemetrio.com. We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go to www.corboydemetrio.com.

Media Contact: Helen Lucaitis, Esq., Communications Director, Corboy & Demetrio, 312-550-2077 or HHL@corboydemetrio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio