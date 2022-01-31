Quantifind Launches Graphyte™ in Microsoft Azure for Cloud-Powered Financial Crimes and Risk Intelligence Market-Leading Risk Assessment Accuracy and Investigation Applications Are Now Accessible with Rapid Stand-Up and Advanced Security, Reliability, and Scalability Features

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, a provider of software as a service (SaaS) used by banks and governments to significantly improve financial crimes risk screening and investigations performance, today announced that the risk insights provided by its Graphyte platform are now available from Microsoft Azure cloud computing service and co-sell ready. The option to utilize Graphyte's entity risk assessments and investigation applications from Azure brings a wide array of benefits in security, scalability, reliability, compliance, and time-to-value. The GraphyteSearch investigations and reporting application can be licensed directly from the Azure Marketplace.

Among the notable advantages of using Graphyte from Azure is the speed with which banks can begin benefitting from the advanced risk information offered by Graphyte. Capacity can be quickly and easily added in response to growth in demand. In addition to rapid ramp-up and scalability, banks with data and systems running in Azure can now have Graphyte's APIs and web applications available in close proximity to their other systems. This enables access over dedicated communications channels that are extremely secure. Among advantages relating to compliance, banks can access Graphyte from a physical instance in whatever jurisdictions best align with their policies and regulatory requirements. Leveraging Azure ensures the highest achievable levels of reliability in support of stringent business continuity and disaster recovery requirements.

"Graphyte is available with all of the benefits that come with cloud and containerization, along with important features provided by Microsoft Azure," commented Adam Mulliken, Chief Product Officer at Quantifind. "It's an important step in support of our financial services and government customers in their growing adoption of public cloud infrastructure."

"A digital transformation is underway in the financial services industry, and managing risk is a critical part of the journey," said David Koscheski, director, US Financial Services Industry at Microsoft. "Microsoft is pleased to see innovators in the space such as Quantifind leveraging Microsoft Azure to help deliver on the promise of cloud technology in the banking sector with its Graphyte financial crimes intelligence platform."

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com.

